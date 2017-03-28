News
VIDEO: Flaco Jiménez on the road again at PuebloFest 2017
On the accordian Flaco Jiménez! At age 78, Jiménez continues as a pioneer in the music industry. Live from the inaugural 3-day concert dubbed PuebloFest 2017 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, California, Jiménez performed on March 19, 2017. From his performances in small bars decades ago, Jiménez is now a five-time Grammy Award recipient, has earned acclaim from greats Rolling Stones and Dylan. Legendary. Jiménez celebrated a birthday on March 11 (1939).DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news