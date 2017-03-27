Flaco Jimenez

VIDEO: Watch CIF 4-time state wrestling champion from Clovis High Justin Mejia talk just moments after historic victory in Bakersfield

Clovis High senior Justin Mejia won his fourth-consecutive California Interscholastic Federation Boys Wrestling State Championship on Feb. 4, 2017 in Bakersfield. Mejia defeated Selma High senior Robert García IV in a tough 3-2 win for the 126-pound title. Mejia won his freshman, sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Only two wrestlers have won four-straight CIF state titles. Read more here: http://www.vidaenelvalle.com/sports/article136576313.html

VIDEO: Watch mom's tearful blessing to her baby before a Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Ca) surgeon changes infant's life with plastic surgery to nose and cleft lip

Warning: Portions of this video are graphic. Dr. Mimi Chao, a plastic surgeon at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, Ca., performs nose surgery and a cleft lip procedure on Jesús, an infant of four months belonging to Alejandrino Arias and María Dominga Quiahua. Be sure to buy a Fresno Bee Kids Day edition for $1 on March 7. All benefits go to Children's Fund at Valley Children's Hospital.

VIDEO: Don't miss the savory foods at the World Ag Expo on the grounds of the International Agri-Center in Tulare, CA

The World Ag Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Alex Gallegos and son, Adam, prepare hundreds of pounds of savory meat for hungry visitors. All proceeds from their booth, worked by students and parents, benefit the Tulare Union High School marching band. At the show: Over 1,500 vendors are exhibiting the latest in agricultural technology at the annual exposition held at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, California, from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16. Expo officials hope to break the record for attendance from last year's 106,349 visitors from 47 states and 79 countries over the three days show that ends today. Tickets are $15.

VIDEO: Dr. Jesús Rodríguez habla sobre la importancia de los latinos en tomar correctamente los medicamentos para controlar la diabetes

¿Qué es la diabetes? Hay tres tipos principales de diabetes: • Diabetes tipo 1: Con este tipo de diabetes, el cuerpo no produce insulina. Esto es un problema porque el cuerpo necesita insulina para sacar el azúcar (glucosa) de los alimentos que la persona consume para convertirla en energía. Las personas que tienen diabetes tipo 1 deben tomar insulina todos los días para vivir. • Diabetes tipo 2: Con este tipo de diabetes, el cuerpo no produce o no usa bien la insulina. Las personas con este tipo de diabetes tal vez necesiten tomar pastillas o insulina para ayudar a controlar la diabetes. La diabetes tipo 2 es la forma más común de diabetes. • Diabetes gestacional: Este tipo de diabetes ocurre en algunas mujeres cuando están embarazadas. La mayoría de las veces, desaparece después de que nace el bebé. Sin embargo, aun si desaparece, estas mujeres y sus hijos corren un mayor riesgo de desarrollar diabetes más adelante. Tipos de diabetes por la página del web: NIH (National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases)

VIDEO: Mendota High senior Danny Trejo is closer to tying California's record for career soccer goals. The state record is 192, Trejo needs 13 (Jan. 31)

Mendota High Aztec Danny Trejo has played Varsity soccer since his freshman season. He's accumulated 179 goals throughout his high school career, and needs 13 more to tie California's state record of 192. Mendota, the defending Central Section Division VI champion, is 17-2-2 (6-0 in league play) with four regular-season matches remaining (as of Jan. 31). The Aztecs travel to Dos Palos tonight then Avenal on Feb 3. Mendota ends the regular season with two home matches: Feb. 6 and Feb. 8. All matches start at 5:30 p.m. Section playoffs begin the week of Feb. 13.

