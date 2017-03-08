News
VIDEO: Watch CIF 4-time state wrestling champion from Clovis High Justin Mejia talk just moments after historic victory in Bakersfield
Clovis High senior Justin Mejia won his fourth-consecutive California Interscholastic Federation Boys Wrestling State Championship on Feb. 4, 2017 in Bakersfield. Mejia defeated Selma High senior Robert García IV in a tough 3-2 win for the 126-pound title. Mejia won his freshman, sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Only two wrestlers have won four-straight CIF state titles. Read more here: http://www.vidaenelvalle.com/sports/article136576313.htmlDANIEL CASAREZ Vida news