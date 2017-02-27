News
VIDEO: Watch Selma High junior Gracie Figueroa win her third-straight CIF State Girls Wrestling Championship
Selma High's 'Dynamic Duo' does it again: Gracie Figueroa won the 126-pound division and teammate Alleida Martínez won the 111-pound weight class at the CIF state finals last Saturday night (Feb. 25) in Visalia. Both juniors for the Selma High Bears in the Central Section, each have now won three-straight California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Girls Wrestling Championships. Figueroa ends her high-school season at 40-0, Martínez finished the season at 22-0. The two-day (Feb. 24 and Feb. 25) tournament was held at the Visalia Convention Center.DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news