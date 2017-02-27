VIDEO: Watch Selma High junior Gracie Figueroa win her third-straight CIF State Girls Wrestling Championship

Mendota High Aztec Danny Trejo has played Varsity soccer since his freshman season. He's accumulated 179 goals throughout his high school career, and needs 13 more to tie California's state record of 192. Mendota, the defending Central Section Division VI champion, is 17-2-2 (6-0 in league play) with four regular-season matches remaining (as of Jan. 31). The Aztecs travel to Dos Palos tonight then Avenal on Feb 3. Mendota ends the regular season with two home matches: Feb. 6 and Feb. 8. All matches start at 5:30 p.m. Section playoffs begin the week of Feb. 13.