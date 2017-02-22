Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

Mendota High Aztec Danny Trejo has played Varsity soccer since his freshman season. He's accumulated 179 goals throughout his high school career, and needs 13 more to tie California's state record of 192.
Mendota, the defending Central Section Division VI champion, is 17-2-2 (6-0 in league play) with four regular-season matches remaining (as of Jan. 31). The Aztecs travel to Dos Palos tonight then Avenal on Feb 3. Mendota ends the regular season with two home matches: Feb. 6 and Feb. 8. All matches start at 5:30 p.m. Section playoffs begin the week of Feb. 13.
El asambleísta Dr. Joaquín Arámbula, un demócrata de Fresno, y Esmeralda Soria, consejal de la Ciudad de Fresno, apoyan cerca de 200 personas fuera de City Hall de Fresno el 27 de enero. El alcalde de la cuidad Lee Brand no quiere sanctuario para inmigrantes indocumentados.
A su corta edad Sebastián Amezcua se convirtió en un pequeño héroe salvándoles la vida a tres personas a través de la donación de órganos. Sebastián tenía solamente 9 años de edad cuando perdió la vida en un accidente automovilístico en el cual viajaba toda su familia un 2 de diciembre del 2007.
Madera police are looking for the assailant who beat a man as he tried to call police and then stole his cellphone following a traffic collision in Madera on Sept. 14. Police released this surveillance video on Thursday, Oct. 20, and identified the alleged assailant as Anthony Montez, 34. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sheklanian at (559) 675-4248.
Local city leaders and representatives of the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Independence of México with a civic ceremony honoring the American and Mexican flags. The ceremony which took place on Sept. 15 at Fresno City Hall not only symbolizes the friendship between the United States and México but also recognize cultural diversity in Fresno as well as the many contributions made by Mexicans in the community. This is the eight year in a row that the ceremony has been taken place at city hall. The Fresno City Council also presented a proclamation to the Consulate.