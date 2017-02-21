Gallery: Huge turnout for the World Ag Expo at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Ca

Snowpack on mountains east of the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Ca provides a perfect background for day two of the 50th annual World Ag Expo on Feb. 15, 2017. Over 100,000 visitors are expected to the 3-day agriculture exposition that features the latest in ag technology.
A child explores the cab of a huge tractor on display at the World Ag Expo in Tulare on Feb. 15, 2017.
Huge tractors are on display at the International Agri-Center and the World Ag Expo in Tulare on Feb. 15, 2017. Over 100,000 visitors are expected to the 3-day agriculture exposition that features the latest in ag technology.
Several schools bussed kids to the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Ca. for day two of the 50th annual World Ag Expo on Feb. 15, 2017. Over 100,000 visitors are expected to the 3-day agriculture exposition that features the latest in ag technology.
Several school busses delivered kids to the World Ag Expo in Tulare on Feb. 15, 2017. Over 100,000 visitors are expected to the 3-day agriculture exposition that features the latest in ag technology.
Adam Gallegos, a Tulare Western High School student, checks on ribs cooking over a flame at the World Ag Expo in Tulare on Feb. 15, 2017. All proceeds from food sales at this stand go to marching band.
High schook kids use welding equipment on display at the World Ag Expo in Tulare on Feb. 15, 2017. Thousands of people walk through the three-day show.
At least 1,500 vendors/exhibitors set up shop at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Ca for the 50th annual World Ag Expo on Feb. 15, 2017. Over 100,000 visitors are expected to the 3-day agriculture exposition that features the latest in ag technology.
Hundreds of participants gather in a line to one of many restaurants who set up shop on the grounds of the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Ca for the World Ag Expo from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16, 2017. (Photo taken on Feb. 15).
Hundreds of participants gather in a line to one of many restaurants who set up shop on the grounds of the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Ca for the World Ag Expo from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16, 2017. (Photo taken on Feb. 15).
