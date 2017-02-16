VIDEO: Don't miss the savory foods at the World Ag Expo on the grounds of the International Agri-Center in Tulare, CA

The World Ag Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Alex Gallegos and son, Adam, prepare hundreds of pounds of savory meat for hungry visitors. All proceeds from their booth, worked by students and parents, benefit the Tulare Union High School marching band. At the show: Over 1,500 vendors are exhibiting the latest in agricultural technology at the annual exposition held at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, California, from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16. Expo officials hope to break the record for attendance from last year's 106,349 visitors from 47 states and 79 countries over the three days show that ends today. Tickets are $15.
VIDEO: Protesta para hacer Fresno una ciudad santuario

El asambleísta Dr. Joaquín Arámbula, un demócrata de Fresno, y Esmeralda Soria, consejal de la Ciudad de Fresno, apoyan cerca de 200 personas fuera de City Hall de Fresno el 27 de enero. El alcalde de la cuidad Lee Brand no quiere sanctuario para inmigrantes indocumentados.

Man sought in beating of motorist in Madera

Madera police are looking for the assailant who beat a man as he tried to call police and then stole his cellphone following a traffic collision in Madera on Sept. 14. Police released this surveillance video on Thursday, Oct. 20, and identified the alleged assailant as Anthony Montez, 34. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sheklanian at (559) 675-4248.

Video: Consulate of México celebrates Independence anniversary at City Hall

Local city leaders and representatives of the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Independence of México with a civic ceremony honoring the American and Mexican flags. The ceremony which took place on Sept. 15 at Fresno City Hall not only symbolizes the friendship between the United States and México but also recognize cultural diversity in Fresno as well as the many contributions made by Mexicans in the community. This is the eight year in a row that the ceremony has been taken place at city hall. The Fresno City Council also presented a proclamation to the Consulate.

VIDEO: Climate change bills help the poor

Residents in disadvantaged communities in the Central Valley could get help swapping polluting cars for cleaner ones under climate change legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown atop a downtown parking garage. One of the bills will direct $900 million in cap-and-trade funds to greenhouse gas-reducing programs, support clean transportation and protect natural ecosystems. Other bills would benefit communities disproportionally impacted by air pollutions by prioritizing spending in those communities. The legislation signed by Brown in Fresno are: AB 1550 by Assemblymember Jimmy Gómez, D-Los Ángeles; AB 2722 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke, D-Inglewood; and, SB 859 and AB 1613 by budget committees, to invest $900 million of the remaining unallocated funds for fiscal year 2016-17 and reserves approximately $462 million for use in future years.

