VIDEO: Granite Hills High School repeats as Tulare County Academic Decathlon champions. Watch these smart students sing Happy B-day, see the blooper.

Local city leaders and representatives of the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Independence of México with a civic ceremony honoring the American and Mexican flags. The ceremony which took place on Sept. 15 at Fresno City Hall not only symbolizes the friendship between the United States and México but also recognize cultural diversity in Fresno as well as the many contributions made by Mexicans in the community. This is the eight year in a row that the ceremony has been taken place at city hall. The Fresno City Council also presented a proclamation to the Consulate.