VIDEO: Granite Hills High School repeats as Tulare County Academic Decathlon champions. Watch these smart students sing Happy B-day, see the blooper.
Teams from 10 Tulare County schools competed on this year's topic: World War II. Granite Hills Grizzlies of Porterville advances to the California Academic Decathlon in Sacramento in March. Congrats to Elissa Lombardi, the team coach and a teacher at Granite Hills High School. Watch decathletes sing Happy Birthday and get silly on a blooper.DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news