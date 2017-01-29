VIDEO: One-on-one with Antonio Villaraigosa

Former Los Angeles mayor wants to be California's governor in 2018. Villaraigosa talks about several issues in visit to Fresno on Jan. 26, 2017.
DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news

Merced

Man sought in beating of motorist in Madera

Madera police are looking for the assailant who beat a man as he tried to call police and then stole his cellphone following a traffic collision in Madera on Sept. 14. Police released this surveillance video on Thursday, Oct. 20, and identified the alleged assailant as Anthony Montez, 34. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sheklanian at (559) 675-4248.

New Articles

Video: Consulate of México celebrates Independence anniversary at City Hall

Local city leaders and representatives of the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Independence of México with a civic ceremony honoring the American and Mexican flags. The ceremony which took place on Sept. 15 at Fresno City Hall not only symbolizes the friendship between the United States and México but also recognize cultural diversity in Fresno as well as the many contributions made by Mexicans in the community. This is the eight year in a row that the ceremony has been taken place at city hall. The Fresno City Council also presented a proclamation to the Consulate.

New Articles

Video: Naturalization Ceremony celebrates centennial of the National Parks

With the backdrop of the forest at the Kings Canyon National Park, Salvadorian native Teresa Ayala became a United States citizen, a very special moment for Ayala who has lived in this county for more than half of her life. The Sept. 7 citizenship and naturalization oath ceremony at Kings Canyon National Park marked the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s 100th ceremony at national parks across the country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. Ayala was among 50 people from 13 different countries including Brazil, Egypt, El Salvador, Italy, México and Vietnam, who became naturalized citizens.

New Articles

Video: Advancing Latino health in the state, valley

Dr. Joaquín Arámbula has seen first-hand the health disparities the Central Valley faces, especially when it comes to the Latino community. Now working as a state Legislator ever since his special election win in April, Arámbula wants to advance Latino health by bringing a medical school to the Valley.

New Articles

VIDEO: "Me siento en casa" - Cónsul David Manuel Preciado Juárez

En una entrevista exclusiva con Vida en el Valle el pasado 29 de junio, el Cónsul David Manuel Preciado Juárez abrió las puertas de su nueva oficina en el Consulado de México en Fresno para presentarse con todos los lectores de esta publicación y sobre todo con sus compatriotas mexicanos. Preciado Juárez es el nuevo Cónsul Titular del Consulado de México en Fresno y tomó posesión de su nuevo cargo el 15 de junio del 2016. Antes de llegar al valle, Preciado Juárez fungió como Titular del Consulado de México en Little Rock, Arkansas y también como Representante del Programa Paisano en el Consulado General de México en Houston, para posteriormente recibir el nombramiento de Ministro. Preciado Juárez lleva 15 años de casado con Verónica Magaña y ellos tienen 5 hijos con edades entre los 13 y cinco años de edad. A Preciado Juárez le encantan los deportes y su equipo favorito de fútbol son Los Pumas.

Editor's Choice Videos