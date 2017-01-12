VIDEO: Veteran Henry LeMay sings to immigrants at naturalization ceremony in Fresno

Henry LeMay died on Nov. 30, 2016. A Korean War veteran, LeMay, 83, sang at many events.
DANIEL CASAREZ

Video: Consulate of México celebrates Independence anniversary at City Hall

Local city leaders and representatives of the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Independence of México with a civic ceremony honoring the American and Mexican flags. The ceremony which took place on Sept. 15 at Fresno City Hall not only symbolizes the friendship between the United States and México but also recognize cultural diversity in Fresno as well as the many contributions made by Mexicans in the community. This is the eight year in a row that the ceremony has been taken place at city hall. The Fresno City Council also presented a proclamation to the Consulate.

VIDEO: Climate change bills help the poor

Residents in disadvantaged communities in the Central Valley could get help swapping polluting cars for cleaner ones under climate change legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown atop a downtown parking garage. One of the bills will direct $900 million in cap-and-trade funds to greenhouse gas-reducing programs, support clean transportation and protect natural ecosystems. Other bills would benefit communities disproportionally impacted by air pollutions by prioritizing spending in those communities. The legislation signed by Brown in Fresno are: AB 1550 by Assemblymember Jimmy Gómez, D-Los Ángeles; AB 2722 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke, D-Inglewood; and, SB 859 and AB 1613 by budget committees, to invest $900 million of the remaining unallocated funds for fiscal year 2016-17 and reserves approximately $462 million for use in future years.

Video: Naturalization Ceremony celebrates centennial of the National Parks

With the backdrop of the forest at the Kings Canyon National Park, Salvadorian native Teresa Ayala became a United States citizen, a very special moment for Ayala who has lived in this county for more than half of her life. The Sept. 7 citizenship and naturalization oath ceremony at Kings Canyon National Park marked the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s 100th ceremony at national parks across the country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. Ayala was among 50 people from 13 different countries including Brazil, Egypt, El Salvador, Italy, México and Vietnam, who became naturalized citizens.

Video: Advancing Latino health in the state, valley

Dr. Joaquín Arámbula has seen first-hand the health disparities the Central Valley faces, especially when it comes to the Latino community. Now working as a state Legislator ever since his special election win in April, Arámbula wants to advance Latino health by bringing a medical school to the Valley.

