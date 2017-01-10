VIDEO: Sal Quintero swears allegiance as a Fresno County Supervisor

Longtime politician becomes District 3 representative
DANIEL CASAREZ Vida

VIDEO: Climate change bills help the poor

Residents in disadvantaged communities in the Central Valley could get help swapping polluting cars for cleaner ones under climate change legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown atop a downtown parking garage. One of the bills will direct $900 million in cap-and-trade funds to greenhouse gas-reducing programs, support clean transportation and protect natural ecosystems. Other bills would benefit communities disproportionally impacted by air pollutions by prioritizing spending in those communities. The legislation signed by Brown in Fresno are: AB 1550 by Assemblymember Jimmy Gómez, D-Los Ángeles; AB 2722 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke, D-Inglewood; and, SB 859 and AB 1613 by budget committees, to invest $900 million of the remaining unallocated funds for fiscal year 2016-17 and reserves approximately $462 million for use in future years.

Video: Naturalization Ceremony celebrates centennial of the National Parks

With the backdrop of the forest at the Kings Canyon National Park, Salvadorian native Teresa Ayala became a United States citizen, a very special moment for Ayala who has lived in this county for more than half of her life. The Sept. 7 citizenship and naturalization oath ceremony at Kings Canyon National Park marked the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s 100th ceremony at national parks across the country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. Ayala was among 50 people from 13 different countries including Brazil, Egypt, El Salvador, Italy, México and Vietnam, who became naturalized citizens.

Video: Advancing Latino health in the state, valley

Dr. Joaquín Arámbula has seen first-hand the health disparities the Central Valley faces, especially when it comes to the Latino community. Now working as a state Legislator ever since his special election win in April, Arámbula wants to advance Latino health by bringing a medical school to the Valley.

VIDEO: "Me siento en casa" - Cónsul David Manuel Preciado Juárez

En una entrevista exclusiva con Vida en el Valle el pasado 29 de junio, el Cónsul David Manuel Preciado Juárez abrió las puertas de su nueva oficina en el Consulado de México en Fresno para presentarse con todos los lectores de esta publicación y sobre todo con sus compatriotas mexicanos. Preciado Juárez es el nuevo Cónsul Titular del Consulado de México en Fresno y tomó posesión de su nuevo cargo el 15 de junio del 2016. Antes de llegar al valle, Preciado Juárez fungió como Titular del Consulado de México en Little Rock, Arkansas y también como Representante del Programa Paisano en el Consulado General de México en Houston, para posteriormente recibir el nombramiento de Ministro. Preciado Juárez lleva 15 años de casado con Verónica Magaña y ellos tienen 5 hijos con edades entre los 13 y cinco años de edad. A Preciado Juárez le encantan los deportes y su equipo favorito de fútbol son Los Pumas.

