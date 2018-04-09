Lisa Morales wants to spread love with her music

As an artist, Lisa Morales don’t confine herself to one type of art.
“It’s doing art,” said Morales, an Mexican-American singer and songwriter who will be on tour in the Central Valley with Los Lonely Boys. The concert is April 17 at Fresno’s Fulton 55.
“I have never been to Fresno,” Morales said of performing for the first time in the city.
Morales – originally from Tucson, where she grew up with her first cousin, music icon Linda Ronstadt – is a music veteran, having performed with her sister, Roberta, as the Sisters Morales. She has a solo album, ‘Beautiful Mistake.’
“You want to explore other things,” said Morales of her music. “And things that might not fit with Sisters (Morales band) fit with who I am and what I do, so that is how I manage. You just do. We are strong women, we Latinas; we are strong women.”
Her new album, ‘Luna Negra (Black Moon) and the Daughter of the Sun,’ is a bilingual release in English and Spanish with a touch of “Spanglish.”
“My mom was a chilanga (native of México City). She spoke 11 languages, with a Ph.D. in Mexican literature and had a double major; and, she would speak to me in poetry,” said Morales, adding that “sometimes and usually in Mexican literature or South American literature she would quote García Lorca, Spanish poetry.”
“But the way she spoke to me even in English was very much like speaking Spanish, the color of the words, because we have so many more adjectives Spanish. She would speak to me in a rich sense so that everything had more color and I went there for this album,” Morales said of her inspiration for ‘Luna Negra and the Daughter of the Sun.’
Morales said with her newest album she “wanted to develop deeper and more artistic, in a way that always describing going through life.”
“One of the songs, ‘Luna Negra,’ I talking about the moon, the black moon being something very positive, something new was happening,” she said. “I was visualizing myself being on a tree, being a bird on a tree talking to a morena (dark-skinned woman), ‘Hey listen, to let love in,’ talking to going in a poetic sense to describe what life is right now for me.”
Morales recalls her mother would always correct her grandparents when whey would speak to each other in Spanglish.
“She would laugh now that I use it in an art form rather than learning a language,” said Morales with a laugh.
The album was produced by Michael Ramos, who plays accordion and keyboards throughout the album. He also recruited some heavyweight musicians, including Charlie Sexton (Bob Dylan), Adrian Quesada (Grupo Fantasma and Prince), and David Garza (Juliana Hatfield, Fiona Apple).
Los Lonely Boys bassist Jojo Garza and Los Lobos drummer Cougar Estrada round out the core band. Both Garzas also provide backing vocals. Folk icon Eliza Gilkyson also joined the project.
Lisa Morales, who had a few opening dates for Lila Downs late last year, will continue her tour with Los Lonely Boys through April in Santa Cruz (April 18), Santa Clarita (April 19), Los Ángeles (pril 21), Solana Beach (April 22), and Berkeley (April 24-25).
“We are even going to Vegas,” she said. “I am their support act.”
“I am grateful to the Lonely Boys for allowing me to tour with them. And to get in front of their audience,” Morales said. “I am looking forward to do this, it is what I do and I love it.”
The tour also includes an April 20 stop at Boulder Station Las Vegas.
The tour had stops in six states, including Texas, Kentucky and Illinois, before arriving in California.
“I am excited,” Morales said of performing again in California.
She said when performing as Sister Morales, “we were always well accepted in California, they understood the music that we did and so I know that everybody in California gets what I do.”
“Because (California) is so rich with Mexican culture, I know it’s just great audience there, they love music,” Morales said. “I was on tour with them (The Lonely Boys) last summer and we did not the same cities but we did cities in between and we were well received. We had standing ovations and it was a wonderful tour. So I am excited to go back.”
With her music, Morales hopes to share her love for her culture with others.
“People always said, those who don’t understand Spanish would say, ‘I don’t understand what you are saying but feel it, and I feel the passion,’ and that always makes me feel really good,” said Morales, who currently lives in San Antonio, Texas.
With the current political climate in the county, Morales said “I can’t believe we are dealing with that but I think that I am to spread love (with her music) and just make people enjoy moments and not be racist, I want people to love all people.”
“I want them to come and listen to what I have to say,” Morales said. “I deliver music in a different way. I try to give 100 percent of my self every night I don’t want them to leave empty. I want to fill them up and I hope they come hear the music and enjoy it.”
Morales said she is currently running for president of the Texas Grammy chapter.
“And as a Latina, I am very excited. You know a Latina woman running for that, I am very excited,” said Morales, adding that she delivered her speech on April 2. “I am excited that it’s a time where I can do that.”
Cantantes quieren esparcir amor con su música
Como artista, Lisa Morales no se limita a un solo tipo de arte.
“Es hacer arte,” dijo Morales, una cantante mexicoamericana y compositora que estará de gira en el Valle Central con Los Lonely Boys. El concierto es el 17 de abril en Fulton 55 de Fresno.
“Yo nunca he estado en Fresno,” dijo Morales de presentarse por primera vez en la ciudad.
Morales – quien originalmente es de Tucson, donde ella creció con su prima hermana y símbolo de la música Linda Ronstadt – es una artista veterana, habiendo actuado con su hermana, Roberta, como las Hermanas Morales. Ella tiene un álbum como solista, ‘Beautiful Mistake.’
“Yo quiero explorar otras cosas,” dijo Morales de su música. “Y cosas que no quedarían con hermanas (la banda de Morales), quedan con quien yo soy y con lo que yo hago, así que es así como yo me manejo. Simplemente lo hago. Somos mujeres fuertes, somos latinas; somos mujeres fuertes.”
Su nuevo álbum, ‘Luna Negra y Daughter of the Sun,’ es un lanzamiento bilingüe en inglés y en español con un toque de “spanglish.”
“Mi mama era chilanga (nativa de la Ciudad de México). Ella hablaba 11 idiomas, con un doctorado en literatura y tenía una carrera doble; y ella me hablaba a mí en poesía,” dijo Morales, añadiendo que “a veces y por lo regular en la literatura mexicana o en la literatura Sudamericana ella citaba a García Lorca, poesía en español.”
“Pero la manera en que ella me hablaba hasta en inglés era muy parecida a hablar en español, el color de las palabras, porque tenemos muchos más adjetivos en español. Ella me hablaba en un sentido rico para que todo tuviera más color y ella se fue así con su álbum,” dijo Morales de su inspiración para ‘Luna Negra and the Daughter of the Sun.’
Morales dijo que con su más reciente álbum “ella quería desarrollarse más profunda y más artísticamente, en una manera que siempre describiera ir por la vida.”
“En una de las canciones, ‘Luna Negra,’ yo, hablando sobre la luna, la luna negra siendo algo muy positivo, algo nuevo estaba pasando,” dijo ella. “Yo me visualizaba estando en un árbol, siendo un pájaro en un árbol hablando con una morena, ‘Oye escucha, para dejar al amor entrar,’ hablando de ir a un sentido poético para describir lo que la vida es ahora para mí.”
Morales recuerda que su madre siempre corregía a sus abuelos cuando se hablaban en spanglish.
“Ella se reiría ahora porque lo uso como una forma de arte en vez de aprender un idioma,” dijo Morales riéndose.
El álbum fue producido por Michael Ramos, quien toca el acordeón y los teclados en todo el álbum. Él también reclutó a algunos músicos pesados como Charlie Sexton (Bob Dylan), Adrian Quesada (Grupo Fantasma y Prince), y David Garza (Juliana Hatfield, Fiona Apple).
El bajista de Los Lonely Boys, Jojo Garza y el baterista de Los Lobos, Cougar Estrada componen el grupo. Ambos Garzas también proveen el coro. Eliza Gilkyson, símbolo del folklor, también se unió al proyecto.
Lisa Morales, quien en varias ocasiones inició el concierto para Lila Downs el año pasado, seguirá su gira con Los Lonely Boys hasta abril en Santa Cruz (18 de abril), Santa Clarita (19 de abril), Los Ángeles (21 de abril), Solana Beach (22 de abril) y Berkeley (24-25 de abril).
“Hasta vamos a ir a Las Vegas,” dijo ella. “Yo soy su artista de soporte.”
“Estoy agradecida a los Lonely Boys por permitirme ir de gira con ellos. Y de presentarme frente a su público,” dijo Morales. “Yo tengo entusiasmo por hacer esto, es lo que yo hago y me encanta.”
La gira también incluye una parada en Boulder Station de Las Vegas el 20 de abril.
La gira tiene paradas en seis estados, incluyendo Texas, Kentucky e Illinois, antes de llegar a California.
“Estoy entusiasmada,” dijo Morales de actuar de nuevo en California.
Ella dijo que cuando se presentaron como las Hermanas Morales, “siempre nos aceptaron bien en California, ellos entendían la música que hacíamos así que sé que todos en California entienden lo que yo hago.”
“Debido a que (California) es tan rico en cultura mexicana, yo sé que simplemente son un gran público, les encanta la música,” dijo Morales. “Yo estaba de gira con ellos (The Lonely Boys) el verano pasado y no estuvimos en las mismas ciudades, pero nos presentamos en ciudades intermedias y fuimos bien recibidos. Tuvimos ovaciones de pie y fue una gira maravillosa. Así que estoy animada de regresar.
Con su música, Morales espera compartir con los demás el amor que tiene por su cultura.
“La gente siempre dijo, los que no entienden español dirían, ‘No entiendo lo que estás diciendo, pero lo siento, y siento la pasión,’ y eso siempre me hace sentir muy bien,” dijo Morales, quien actualmente vive en San Antonio, Texas.
Con el actual ambiente político en el país, Morales dijo “no puedo creer que estemos lidiando con eso, pero creo que yo voy a esparcir amor (con su música) y simplemente hacer que la gente disfrute momentos y no sea racista, yo quiero que la gente ame a toda la gente.”
“Yo quiero que ellos vengan y escuchen lo que tengo que decir,” dijo Morales. “Yo entrego música de una manera diferente. Yo trato de dar un 100 por ciento de mí misma cada noche yo no quiero que se vayan vacíos. Yo quiero llenarlos y espero que vengan a escuchar la música y que disfruten.”
Morales dijo que actualmente está postulándose para presidenta del capítulo de Texas Grammy.
“Y como latina, estoy muy animada. Ya sabes, una latina postulándose para eso, estoy muy entusiasmada,” dijo Morales, añadiendo que ella presentó un discurso el 2 de abril, “Estoy animada de que sea un tiempo en que yo pueda hacer eso.”
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Los Lonely Boys & Lisa Morales
- Fulton 55 -875 Divisadero Street
- Tue, April 17, 2018
- Doors: 7:30 pm / Show: 8:00 pm
- Tickets: $30.00 - $35.00
- This event is 21 and over
- www.fulton55.com/
