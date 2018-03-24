Danzantes Unidos Festival / Warnors Theatre / March 24, 2018

Ballet Folklórico Nube de Oro from Sacramento performed dances from Chihuahua at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Luna y Sol de San José State performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Luna y Sol de San José State performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Raíces de Mi Tierra from UC Santa Bárbara performed dances from Guerrero at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Raíces de Mi Tierra from UC Santa Bárbara performed dances from Guerrero at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Raíces de Mi Tierra from UC Santa Bárbara performed dances from Guerrero at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Raíces de Mi Tierra from UC Santa Bárbara performed dances from Guerrero at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Nube de Oro from Sacramento performed dances from Chihuahua at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Nube de Oro from Sacramento performed dances from Chihuahua at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Otomi from Los Angeles performed dances from Hidalgo at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Otomi from Los Angeles performed dances from Hidalgo at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Otomi from Los Angeles performed dances from Hidalgo at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Los Laureles from San José performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Los Laureles from San José performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Los Laureles from San José performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico del Cañón from Las Vegas performed dances from Baja California at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico del Cañón from Las Vegas performed dances from Baja California at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico del Cañón from Las Vegas performed dances from Baja California at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Mexcaltitán from Inglewood performed dances from Veracruz Huasteca at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Mexcaltitán from Inglewood performed dances from Veracruz Huasteca at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Mexcaltitán from Inglewood performed dances from Veracruz Huasteca at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Amor de México from Anaheim performed dances from Jalisco at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Amor de México from Anaheim performed dances from Jalisco at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Amor de México from Anaheim performed dances from Jalisco at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Folklórico Santa Cruz performed dances from Oaxaca at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Folklórico Santa Cruz performed dances from Oaxaca at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Folklórico Santa Cruz performed dances from Oaxaca at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Los Alteños from Sacramento performed dances from Río Verde San Luis Obispo at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Los Alteños from Sacramento performed dances from Río Verde San Luis Obispo at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Los Alteños from Sacramento performed dances from Río Verde San Luis Obispo at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Fusión Mexicana from Oxnard performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Fusión Mexicana from Oxnard performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Fusión Mexicana from Oxnard performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Heruvi Kalo Performing Prep from San José performed dances from Zacatecas at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Heruvi Kalo Performing Prep from San José performed dances from Zacatecas at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Heruvi Kalo Performing Prep from San José performed dances from Zacatecas at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Tlapalli performed dances from Baja California at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Tlapalli performed dances from Baja California at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grupo Folklórico Tlapalli performed dances from Baja California at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Raíces de México OC from Santa Ana performed dances from Hidalgo at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Raíces de México OC from Santa Ana performed dances from Hidalgo at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Raíces de México OC from Santa Ana performed dances from Hidalgo at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Eterna Juventud from Norwalk performed dances from Tabasco at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Eterna Juventud from Norwalk performed dances from Tabasco at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Eterna Juventud from Norwalk performed dances from Tabasco at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Resurrección Mexican Folk de Rafael Valpuesta from Commerce performed dances from Chiapas at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Resurrección Mexican Folk de Rafael Valpuesta from Commerce performed dances from Chiapas at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Resurrección Mexican Folk de Rafael Valpuesta from Commerce performed dances from Chiapas at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Huaztecalli from Bakersfield performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Huaztecalli from Bakersfield performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Huaztecalli from Bakersfield performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico México Vivo from Redwood City closed out the second day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances with Jalisco at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico México Vivo from Redwood City closed out the second day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances with Jalisco at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico México Vivo from Redwood City closed out the second day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase performances with Jalisco at the Warnors Theatre on March 24.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com