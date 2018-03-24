Danzantes Unidos Festival / Clovis East High School / March 24, 2018

Mariah Ruiz of Ballet Folklórico Fuego en la Sangre Juvenil from Anaheim performs La Charreada during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mía Rodríguez holds up a sign for a third-grade class taught by María Valdovinos of Stockton during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Rudy García makes announcements during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Danzantes Unidos Festival director María Luisa Colmenárez greets dancers and instructors to the workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Mayra Villalobos heads with her class of students during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
The ‘Coco’ team which provided dance research for the makers of the Disney/Pixar movie -- Víctor Alvarez, Diana Victoria García Colmenárez and César Bustos -- announced the winners of the Duffies during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
María Valdovinos of Stockton waits with her class during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Mayra Villalobos of Fresno waits with her class during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Festival publicist Sabrina Valles shoots video during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Festival publicist Sabrina Valles chats with dance instructor Diana Victoria García Colmenárez during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Instructor Manny Vizcarra leads his students to their classroom during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Instructor María Cerdas leads her students to their classroom during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Instructor Oscar Bustos leads his students to their classroom during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Instructor Francisco Salinas leads his students to their classroom during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Instructor Samuel González-Betancourt leads his students to their classroom during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
A student learns a dance from Tamaulipas Norte during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
José Tena leads a class on Tamaulipas Norte during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Manny Vizcarra leads a class for third graders during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Vanessa Hernández and Benjamín Leal practice a dance from Colima during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Alejander Manzanares leads a class for fourth graders during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Jimena Soltero and other students practice their yells during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Samuel González-Betancourt leads a class for junior high students during the first day of Danzantes Unidos Festival workshops on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Ramón Ramírez of Grupo Lopali-Copili of Los Angeles performs an Aztec dance during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Daniela Macías of Grupo Lopali-Copili of Los Angeles performs an Aztec dance during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Carisa Villaseñor of Ballet Folklórico Anahuac of Modesto performs a dance from Nayarit during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Jocelyn Villa of Ballet Folklórico Anahuac of Modesto performs a dance from Nayarit during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Jae Navarro of Ballet Folklórico Anahuac of Modesto performs a dance from Nayarit during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Félix Martínez of Ballet Folklórico Anahuac of Modesto performs a dance from Nayarit during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Cynthia Medrano from Ballet Folklórico El Mestizaje de Salida performs a dance from Tamaulipas during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Lexi Laris from Ballet Folklórico Huaztecalli from Bakersfield performs a dance from Jalisco during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Shamiya Martínez and Maximilian Mejía from Paso del Norte de Teresa Velez perform a dance from Nuevo León during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Johanna López and Gilberto González from Paso del Norte de Teresa Velez perform a dance from Nuevo León during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Camille Brahm from El Grito de la Cultura from San José performs a dance from Jalisco during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Erika Muñoz-López and James Díaz from El Grito de la Cultura from San José performs a dance from Jalisco during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Belinda Avila from New Orleans Hispano America during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
Catalina Reyna from New Orleans Hispano America throws out beads during the Danzantes Unidos Festival Saturday noon showcase on March 24 at Clovis East High School.
