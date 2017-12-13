Living

LA MOVIDA

Vida en el Valle

December 13, 2017 12:07 PM

They Said It • Ellos lo Dijeron

Aracely Arámbula (Twitter): “When you enjoy your work sharing and seeing so many beloved people, it is always a pleasure.” / “Cuando se disfruta el trabajo compartiendo y viendo a tanta gente querida siempre es un placer.”

Marco Antonio Solís (Twitter): “Tell me what makes you smile in the morning. For me, the joy and blessing of having one more day of life.” / “Platíquenme a ustedes que los hace sonreír por las mañanas. A mí, la dicha y bendición de tener un día más de vida.”

Happy Birthday! • ¡Feliz Cumpleaños!

54: Benjamín Bratt (Dec. 16, 1963)

B-BIRTHDAY

Born in San Francisco to a Peruvian mother and American father, Bratt starred as Detective Reynaldo Curtis in the NBC series ‘Law & Order.’ He has since appeared in various movies, the latest being the voice of Ernesto de la Cruz in the Disney/Pixar animated movie ‘Coco.’ / Nacido en San Francisco de madre peruana y padre estadounidense, Bratt interpretó al detective Reynaldo Curtis en la serie de NBC ‘Law & Order.’ Desde entonces ha aparecido en varias películas, siendo la última la voz de Ernesto de la Cruz en la película animada ‘Coco.’

Sports • Deportes

Damián Álvarez

Damian Álvarez hoisted the winning trophy for Mexican club Tigres, who won its sixth Liga Mx title last Sunday. Álvarez, an Argentine midfielder, who has won four Mexican league titles, is 38 years old and is consideering retiring from the sport. He began with the Tigres in 2010 scoring 23 goals in 215 matches. Álvarez, born in Moron in 1979, began his professional career in Argentina with River Plate. He started with Morelia in 2003 then Pachuca in 2006./ El argentino Damian Álvarez de los Tigres de la U.A.N.L. levantó el trofeo de la Liga Mx el domingo pasado. Álvarez, de 38 años de edad y nacido en Morón, ha consequido cuatro títulos del fútbol mexicano con los Tigres. Empezó con los Tigres en 2010. Álvarez tiene 23 goles en 215 partidos con los Tigres. Llegó a México en el 2003 con el Morelia en 2003 luego al Pachuca en el 2006. y a los Tigres, con el que ha conseguido cuatro títulos del fútbol mexicano. Álvarez está considerando su retiro del deporte.

Sports_Damian Alvarez

Coming up• Esta semana...

▪ Ballet Folklórico Oro de México winter showcase, Porterville Memorial Auditorium, 415 W. Olive in Porterville, 7 p.m. Friday (Dec. 15). Tickets: $10. / Presentación del Ballet Folklórico Oro de México, auditorio conmemorativo de Porterville, 415 W. Olive en Porterville, a las 7 p.m. el viernes (15 de diciembre). Entrada: $10.

  • Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

    Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.

