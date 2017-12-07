La Pastorela: A Shepherd's Tale / Fresno State Satellite Student Union / Dec. 6, 2017

Teatro TORTILLA presented a modern twist to ‘The Pastorela’ Dec. 6 at the Fresno State Satellite Student Union before about 400 spectators. María José and María Guadalupe join Blanca Ramos and Mario in a dance.
The diablitos plan an attack on the pastores.

Mama Chona gets into a fight with a diablita.
The pastores run into Candido (Vladimar Saldaña), an accordion-playing man who enjoys his alcohol.
Wonder Woman (Jéssica Cisneros) leaps into action to protect the pastores.
The pastores try to find their way to Belén, California.
El Villano (David Murrillo) tries to trade Firulais (Brian Chávez) to the pastores on their way to Belén, California.
Grupo de Danza Xiadani del Valle performed 'Flor de Piña.'
Los Danzantes de Aztlán performed dances from Nuevo León.
