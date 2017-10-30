30th annual Cala Gala / Fresno Eaton Plaza

Rick González and María Aceves dress up for the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28. The Día de los Muertos event was organized by Arte Américas at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nené Casares greets a spectator to the 30th annual Cala Gala at Eaton Plaza on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Elva Rodríguez gets into the Día de los Muertos spirit at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shirts and other Día de los Muertos merchandise was available at the 30th annual Cala Gala Oct. 28 at Eaton Plaza.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Verónica Mejía gets into the Día de los Muertos spirit at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28. "I like how everyone comes out dressy for Day of the Dead," she Mejía, 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Various merchandise with Día de los Muertos themes was available at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Various merchandise with Día de los Muertos themes was available at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Decorated skulls wait new owners at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Scarlet Modesto of Coarsegold gets into the Día de los Muertos spirit at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28. She has attended the celebration for five years, and her children dance with Teocalli.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A drumline got into the Día de los Muertos spirit at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Debbie López of Clovis checks out her painted face at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28. “I like it all: the music, the community, the food,” said López.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Debbie López of Clovis got her painted face at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The face painter was kept busy at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A man whistles to the beat of the drumline at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A man blows a conch shell to the beat of the drumline at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Verónica Mejía helps paint the face of her brother at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A drummer gets spectators involved in the drumline at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A drummer gets spectators involved in the drumline at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A woman checks out her cellphone photo while her friend eats at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A spectator gets involved in a dance with the drumline at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A spectator gets involved in a dance with the drumline at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A drummer gets spectators involved in the drumline at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Danny Mejía sits around after getting his face painted at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mónica Blanco-Etheridge sells various items at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Various items related to Día de los Muertos were on sale at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Arte Américas director Frank Delgado enjoys an elote at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The face painter was kept busy at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Verónica and Viviana Mejía stroll through Eaton Plaza during the the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Danny Mejía, Vanessa Mejía, Verónica Mejía, Viviana Mejía, Nicky Miguel, Noé Mejía and Ariana Miguel pose for a photo at the the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
F. John Sierra and his wife, Virginia, stroll through Eaton Plaza during the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico y Marimba de Fresno performed dances from Sinaloa at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico y Marimba de Fresno performed dances from Sinaloa at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico y Marimba de Fresno performed dances from Sinaloa at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico y Marimba de Fresno performed dances from Sinaloa at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Laura Verduzco performs at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dulce Mondragón of Ballet Folklórico de Madera performs a dance from Tierra Caliente at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Stephanie Esquivel of Ballet Folklórico de Madera performs a dance from Tierra Caliente at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kimberly Lorenzo of Ballet Folklórico de Madera performs a dance from Tierra Caliente at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A man shoots folklórico dance presentation at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dulce Mondragón of Ballet Folklórico de Madera performs a dance from Tierra Caliente at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
María López of Ballet Folklórico de Madera performs a dance from Tierra Caliente at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Stephanie Esquivel of Ballet Folklórico de Madera performs a dance from Tierra Caliente at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A Teocalli Aztec dancer makes his way to perform at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Leo Mejía of Trío Los Romance performs at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Leo Mejía of Trío Los Romance performs at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Trío Los Romance performs at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Cruz Esquivel, 6, of Fresno, eats corn on the cob at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli performs at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A man makes his way with decorated snowshoes for the start of the Día de los Muertos procession from Mariposa Mall to Eaton Plaza as part of the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
David González and Helen Rael pose for a photo at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sophia Santana takes a look at her painted face at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Aztec dancers from Teocalli participate in the procession from the Mariposa Mall to Eaton Plaza during the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
People participate in the procession from the Mariposa Mall to Eaton Plaza during the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Aztec dancers from Teocalli participate in the procession from the Mariposa Mall to Eaton Plaza during the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A towering Catrina participates in the procession from the Mariposa Mall to Eaton Plaza during the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Aztec dancers from Teocalli participate in the procession from the Mariposa Mall to Eaton Plaza during the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Spectators take photos and video of the Aztec dancers from Teocalli during the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Tláloc from Central High School perform dances from Tabasco at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Tláloc from Central High School perform dances from Tabasco at the 30th annual Cala Gala celebration on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Leticia Valencia of Visalia made an appearance as La Catrina during Día de los Muertos festivites that were part of the 30th annual Cala Gala at Eaton Plaza on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A Catrina that is about 25 feet tall towers over another giant Catrina at the 30th annual Cala Gala at Eaton Plaza on Oct. 28.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com