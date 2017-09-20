They Said It • Ellos lo Dijeron
Lucero (Twitter: “Life is for living. It doesn’t matter if you make certain mistakes. There is always time to correct them and keep trying to be better.” / “La vida es para vivirse. No importa si se cometen ciertos errorrs. Siempre hay tiempo para corregir y seguir intentando ser mejores.”
Bábara Mori (Twitter): “Every political party should ‘donate’ 20% of the political campaign funds they get for the purpose” of the reconstruction of hospitals, schools, houses damanged by the earthquake. / “Que cada partido político ‘done’ el 20% de los recursos recbidos para su campaña electoral para el mismo fin” de reconstrucción de hospitales, escuelas, viviendas dañadas por el terremoto.
Happy Birthday! • ¡Feliz Cumpleaños!
36: Christina Milián (Sept. 26, 1981)
Her real name is Christine Flores; her parents are from Cuba. She has recorded three English-language albums and has participated in the movies ‘Pulse,’ ‘Be Cool,’ ‘Man of the House,’ and ‘Torque.’/ Su nombre verdadero es Christine Flores; sus padres son de Cuba. Ella lleva varios discos en inglés y ha participado en películas como ‘Pulse,’ ‘Be Cool,’ ‘Man of the House’ y ‘Torque.’
Sports • Deportes
Venezuelan José Altuve is a big reason the Houston Astros clinched the AL West title last weekend. The 27-year-old second baseman is only 5-foot-6, but is batting .348 and has 23 home runs. / El venezolano José Altuve es una de las razones por las que los Astros de Houston captaron el título de la Liga Americana Oeste el pasado fin de semana. El segunda base, de 27 años, es solamente 5 pies y 6 pies de altura, pero está bateando .348 y tiene 23 jonrones.
Coming up• Esta semana...
▪ Musical tribute to Selena, Nights in Plaza Paz, 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 22) at Arte Américas, 1630 Van Ness in Fresno. Tickets: $12/$10/$5. Details: (559) 266-2623. / Tributo musical a Selena, Noches en la Plaza Paz, 8 p.m. el viernes (22 de septiembre en Arte Américas, 1630 Van Ness en Fresno. Boletos: $12/$10/$5. Detalles: (559) 266-2623
