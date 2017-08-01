They Said It • Ellos lo Dijeron
Cristián de la Fuente (People en Español) “Those things that have happened to Angélica (Castro) and me have made us see that life is today.”/ “Esas cosas que nos han pasado a Angélica (Castro) y a mí nos han hecho ver que la vida es hoy.”
Clarissa Molina (People en Español: Raúl de Molina “and I get along real well; I’m like his adopted daughter.” / Raúl de Molina “y yo nos llevamos muy bien, soy como su hija adoptada.”
Happy Birthday! • ¡Feliz Cumpleaños!
66: Lynda Carter (July 24, 1951)
The 1972 Miss World USA, whose mother is Mexican, went on to play the character of Diana Prince in the television show ‘Wonder Woman’ from 1975-79). She currently tours the country as a singer. / La Miss Mundo USA 1972, cuya madre es mexicana, interpretó el personaje de Diana Prince en el programa de televisión ‘Wonder Woman’ de 1975-79). Actualmente viaja por el país como cantante.
Sports • Deportes
Pablo Sandoval
Pablo Sandoval returned to the San Francisco Giants baseball organization after three years with the Boston Red Sox. Sandoval, age 30 from Venezuela, was the Most Valuable Player in the Giants’ World Series victory in 2014. The slugger signed a Giants’ minor league contract and will play in Sacramento. / Pablo Sandoval regresó a los Giants de San Francisco después de tres años con los Red Sox de Boston. El venezolano fue el Jugador Más Valioso durante la victoria de los Giants en la Series Mundial en 2014. El toletero firmó un contrato de ligas menores el sábado y jugará en Sacramento.
Coming up• Esta semana...
Mexican rodeo and dance featuring Ezequiel Peña and Banda Cuisillos, 4 p.m. on Sunday (July 30), closing day of the California State Fair, Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento. Music continues until 10 p.m. Admission: $40.
