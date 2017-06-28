They Said It • Ellos lo Dijeron
CANELO ÁLVAREZ (People en Español): “I never feel pressure, I worry about my fights. I always concentrate on what I have, we are going to give people a fight that they wanted to see. “ / “Yo presión no siento nunca, me preocupo por mis peleas. Yo siempre me concentro en lo que tengo, le vamos a dar a la gente una pelea que ellos querían ver.”
KATE DEL CASTILLO (Univisión): “I don’t know Canelo’s new girlfriend, but that guy changes girlfriends like he changes boxing gloves.” / “No conozco la nueva novia de Canelo, y ese muchacho cambia de novias como de guantes.”
Happy Birthday! • ¡Feliz Cumpleaños!
41: Sebastián Rulli (July 6)
Before going into acting, he was a model. Besides Spanish, he speaks fluent English and Italian. His latest work includes ‘Lo Que la Vida me Robó,’ ‘Amores Verdaderos’ and ‘Teresa.’/ Antes de entrar a la actuación, él fue modelo. Además del español, habla inglés e italiano. Sus trabajo más recientes son ‘Lo Que la Vida me Robó,’ ‘Amores Verdaderos’ y ‘Teresa.’
Sports • Deportes
HIRVING RODRIGO LOZANO
Hirving Rodrigo Lozano scored the goal that would seal the victory for México’s El Tri in a 2-1 win over host Russia in the Confederations Cup on Saturday (June 24). Playing before a huge crowd supporting the home team, Lozano, a midfielder on loan to the Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in Europe is 29 years old, scored on a header in the second half. Born in México City, he’s currently on the Mexican First Division club Pachuca, where he has accumulated 31 goals in 131 appearances in México. Up to 2015, he played for México’s Under-20 squad, where he scored 7 goals in 9 matches. México advanced to semifinals in the Confederations Cup and faces Germany on June 29./ Hirving Rodrigo Lozano anotó el gol para avanzar a México a las semifinals en la Copa Confederaciones el sábado pasado (24 de junio). Jugando ante enorme apoyo al equipo de Rusia, Lozano, un mediocampista en préstamo al club PSV Eindhoven en Europa de 29 años de edad, metió el gol in los 52 minutos. Antes de 2015, Lozano era en la lista de jugadores en el equipo sub-20, dónde anotó 7 goles en 9 partidos. Él fue nacido en la ciudad de México, y es actualmente con equipo Pachuca en la primera división en México. Lozano tiene 31 goles en 131 partidos con Pachuca. México jugará Alemania el 29 de junio.
Coming up• Esta semana...
The New Monsanto Band headlines Nights in Plaza Paz Friday (June 30) at 8 p.m., Arte Américas, 1630 Van Ness in Fresno. Tickets: $12, $10 and $5. / El grupo New Monsanto Band en Noches en Plaza Paz el viernes (30 de junio) a las 8 p.m., Arte Américas, 1630 Van Ness en Fresno. Entrada: $12, $10 y $5.
