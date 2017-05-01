They Said It • Ellos lo Dijeron
Edith González (@edithgonzalezmx1): “A woman’s essence is inside your soul.”/ “La esencia de ser mujer se lleva en el alma.”
Altair Jarabo (@altairjarabo): “Among the many other things, one of the beautiful things México has to brag to the worl is its films!”/ “¡Entre muchas cosas más, de lo precioso que tiene México para presumir en el mundo es su cine!
Happy Birthday! • ¡Feliz Cumpleaños!
42: Enrique Iglesias (May 8/8 de mayo)
Singer: He is the third son of singer Julio Iglesias and former Filipino model Isabel Preysler. His musical debut came in 1995 with a self titled album ‘Enrique Iglesias.’ That was the beginning of a long and successful career in both English and Spanish language markets/ Cantante: Es el tercer hijo del cantante Julio Iglesias y la ex modelo filipina Isabel Preysler. Su debut musical llegó en 1995 con ‘Enrique Iglesias.’ Ese fue el principio de una larga y exitosa carrera musical tanto en español como en inglés.
Sports • Deportes
Mendota High School senior forward Daniel Trejo was named The Fresno Bee soccer player of the year after scoring a section, single-season record 65 goals while leading his school to a 23-5-2 record and a second straight section soccer title. “I always wanted to be in the record books and I wanted to put Mendota on the map,” said Trejo, who ended his high school career with state record 200 goals. / Daniel Trejo, delantero de la preparatoria Mendota High School, fue nombrado el jugador de fútbol por el Fresno Bee del año después de anotar un récord de 65 goles en una temporada y liderar su escuela a un récord de 23-5-2 y segundo título consecutivo de la sección. “Siempre quise estar en los libros de récords y quería poner a Mendota en el mapa,” dijo Trejo, quien terminó su carrera con 200, un récord estatal.
Coming up• Esta semana...
14th annual Fresno City College Latino Graduation, Old Administration Building theater, Saturday (May 6), 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. / Graduación latina de Fresno City College, teatro en el antiguo edificio administrativo, sábado (6 de mayo), de las 5 p.m. a las 7 p.m.
The annual Cinco de Mayo Parade, Saturday (May 6) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Crows Landing Rd. in Modesto. / El desfile anual del Cinco de Mayo, sábado (6 de mayo) de las 11 a.m. a la 1 p.m. en la Calle Crows Landing de Modesto.
