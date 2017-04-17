Larry Hernández forgets about everything, except being happy

This week celebrities used social media to say this:/ Esta semana, las celebridades usaron sus redes sociales para decir esto:
Larry Hernández: (@larryhernandez): “Don’t think about it... live, laugh, love, forgive, enjoy life and be happy because time goes by. Nothing lasts forever, not even the pain or happiness, everything in life is a learning lesson, everything in life is about moving on. The best things in life, are not things, they are moments, emotions, memories, lessons, and honestly, just forget about everything, except being happy.”/ “No lo pienses... vive, ríe, ama, perdona, disfruta la vida y sé feliz porque el tiempo pasa. Nada dura para siempre, ni el dolor, ni la alegría, todo en la vida es aprendizaje, todo en la vida está en seguir adelante. Las mejores cosas de la vida, no son cosas, son momentos, emociones, recuerdos, lecciones y la pura neta olvídate de todo, menos de ser feliz.”
Demi Lovato (@ddlovato): “Feeling better than I’ve ever felt. It’s all about self love. Tell yourself you’re beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about others think!”/ “Me siento mejor que nunca. Se trata de amor propio. Dite a ti misma que eres bella diariamente. Sé gentil contigo. Come carbohidratos sin culpabilidad y recuerda que la vida es demasiada corta ¡para preocuparte por lo que piensan los demás!”
Chiquis Rivera (@chiquisoficial): “They say that solitude is a bad friend, but in her I have not found any hypocrisy that many people have these days.... I rather be along, than with bad company!”/ “Dicen que la soledad es mala compañera, pero en ella no he sentido esa hipocresía que mucha gente tiene hoy en día.... ¡Prefiero estar sola, que mal acompañada!”
Cristian Solís: “This life that we are living is composed of moments. Not weeks, not months, not years. So live in the moment, be aware of it. Enjoy it and be thankful.”/ “Esta vida que estamos viviendo se compone de momentos. No de semanas, ni meses, ni años. Así que vive el momento, se conciente de el. Disfrútalo y agradece.”
Myrka Dellanos (@myrkadellanos): “Allow yourself to dream big today! Sometimes we don’t attempt something because of fear. Some may criticize you, but don’t worry about that! Fear will paralyze you and lead to years of immobility. Do not allow that! No way! you were created for greatness! Your age doesn’t matter, neither your sex or the color of your skin! If God is with us - who can be against us?”/ “¡Sueña y permite que tu mente acepte todo lo que tú deseas lograr! Muy a menudo nos ponemos limitaciones por el miedo de que nos critiquen. ¡Así pueden pasar años de inmovilidad! No permitas eso! ¡Ve tras ese sueño! No importa su edad, tu sexo, tu nacionalidad. Tu fuiste creado para hacer cosas grandes en este mundos. Si Dios está contigo, ¿quién contra ti?”
Natalia Jiménez (@nataliajimenezoficial): “If you are going to fall... Do it like the sun, that falls in the evening and rises in the morning.”/ “Si vas a caer... Hazlo como el sol, que cae en la tarde y se levanta por la mañana.”
Andrea Legarreta (@andrealegarreta): “Free yourself from anxiety. Think about what needs to be, will be, and it will happen naturally.”/ “Libérate de la ansiedad. Piensa que lo que debe ser, será y sucederá naturalmente.”
Comments