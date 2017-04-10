Omar Chaparro measures loyalty

This week celebrities used social media to say this:/ Esta semana, las celebridades usaron sus redes sociales para decir esto:
Omar Chaparro (@omarchaparrooficial): “A woman’s loyalty is measured when her man has nothing and a man’s loyalty is measured when he has everything.”/ “La lealtad de una mujer se mide cuando su hombre no tiene nada y la lealtad de un hombre se mide cuando él lo tiene todo.”
Carmen Aub (@carmenaub): “It is both a blessing and a curse to feel everything so very deeply.”/ “Es ambos una bendición y una maldición sentir todo tan profundo.”
Mariana Seoane (@laseoaneoficial): “At the end, those that remain are those that should be there, the ones that want to be there, the ones that can be there, an the rest leave.”/ “Al final, sólo se quedan los que deben estar, los que quieren estar, los que pueden estar, y se van todos los demás.”
Nacho ‘Miguelito’ Mendoza (@nacho): “The beginnings are difficult and the ends are nostalgic. The most important thing is the journey and the truth is, I enjoy walking, walking freely.”/ “Los comienzos son difíciles y los finales nostálgicos. Lo más importante es el camino y la verdad es que disfruto caminar, caminar libre.”
Eva Longoria (Latina magazine): “I don’t do anything without thinking of the Latina community. I don’t speak for the Latino community, I speak with them. Empower them to speak for themselves, which is the ultimate goal for a role model.”/ “Yo no hago nada sin pensar en la comunidad latina. Yo no hablo por la comunidad latina, yo hablo con ellos. Hay que empoderarlos para hablar por sí mismos, lo cual es la meta más grande para cada modelo a seguir.”
Alejandro Fernández (@alexoficial): “I love humble people, noble people, those that give their soul and heart with every song.”/ “Me encanta la gente sencilla, las personas nobles, esas que en cada canción entregan el alma y el corazón.”
Livia Brito Pestana: (@liviabritopes): “Try to be the type of person you would like to meet.”/ “Procura ser del tipo de persona que te gustaría conocer.”
Johnny Lozada (@johnnylozada): “My people lets walk through life without hurting anyone because sooner or later everything is known in this life.”/ “Mi gente hay que caminar por la vida sin hacerle daño a nadie porque tarde o temprano en esta vida, todo se sabe.”
Comments