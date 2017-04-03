Raúl González prefiere dejar el pasado atrás

This week celebrities used social media to say this:/ Esta semana, las celebridades usaron sus redes sociales para decir esto:
Raúl González (@raultvgonzalez): “The past is history. It already happened. The past, is the past. It’s incredible how we get anchored or stuck on situations or people. Let’s move forward, make way. There is nothing more true than one day after another. Time does heal. One day at a time.”/ “El pasado es historia. Ya pasó. A lo pasado, pasado. Es increíble ver como nos quedamos anclados o clavados con situaciones o personas. Hay que avanzar, hacer camino. No hay nada más cierto que un día tras otro. El tiempo cura las heridas. Un día a la vez.”
Ximena Navarrete (@ximenar): “If you want to be powerful, educate yourself. Education is power. There is nothing more powerful than a person’s love, humbleness and honesty.”/ “Si quieres ser poderosa, edúcate. La educación es poder. No existe nada más poderoso que el amor, la sencillez y honestidad de una persona.”
AB Quintanilla (@abquintanilla3): “My life isn’t perfect, but it does have perfect moments.”/ “Mi vida no es perfecta, pero si tiene momentos perfectos.”
Adriana Lavat (@adrianalavat): “God grant me today the capacity to transform my defects into the right answers. The virtue to transform my ego into love, and the faith to able to follow your signs.” / “Señor concédeme la capacidad para transformar por hoy mis defectos en aciertos. La virtud de transformar mi ego en amor, y la fe para poder seguir tus señales.”
Francisca Lachapel (@franciscalachapeltv): “That nothing or anything steals your dreams, fly as high as you want. Remember that circumstances do not determine your future at all. Success belongs to those who are willing to give everything to achieve it.”/ “Que nada ni nadie robe sus sueños, vuelen tal alto como quieran. Recuerden que las circunstancias no determinan para nada tu futuro. El éxito corresponde a quienes están dispuestos a dar todo para conseguirlo.”
Nacho ‘Miguelito’ Mendoza (@nacho): “Do not tell me that the sky is the limit. Supposedly men have made it to the moon.”/ “No me digas que el cielo es el límite. Supuestamente el hombre ha llegado a la luna.”
Eva Longoria (Latina magazine): “I don’t do anything without thinking of the Latina community. I don’t speak for the Latino community, I speak with them. Empower them to speak for themselves, which is the ultimate goal for a role model.”/ “Yo no hago nada sin pensar en la comunidad latina. Yo no hablo por la comunidad latina, yo hablo con ellos. Hay que empoderarlos para hablar por sí mismos, lo cual es la meta más grande para cada modelo a seguir.”
Alejandro Fernández (@alexoficial): “I love humble people, noble people, those that give their soul and heart with every song.”/ “Me encanta la gente sencilla, las personas nobles, esas que en cada canción entregan el alma y el corazón.”
