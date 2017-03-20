Eva Longoria declares her love for México

This week celebrities used social media to say this:/ Esta semana, las celebridades usaron sus redes sociales para decir esto:
Eva Longoria (Latina Magazine): “Living in México with my husband has really made me feel closer to my heritage. México has been a gift to me – it’s one of the most beautiful countries in the world.”/ “El vivir en México con mi esposo realmente me ha hecho sentir más cerca de mi herencia. México ha sido un regalo para mí – es uno de los países más bellos del mundo.”
Jackie Guerrido (@officialjackieg): “The greatest challenge in life is discovering who you are... The second greatest is being happy with what you find.”/ “El reto más grande en la vida es descubrir quién eres... El segundo más grande es estar feliz con lo que descubras.”
Grettell Valdez (@Grettellv): “The best of life is not planned, it simply happens.”/ “Lo mejor de la vida no se planea, simplemente sucede.”
Aleyda Ortiz (@aleydaortiz): “Smile at life, at problems, at everything! Because tomorrow will be too late.”/ “A sonreírle a la vida, a los problemas, ¡a todo! Porque mañana se nos hace tarde.”
Yuri (@oficialyuri): “In order for your journey to be successful, it has to have faith, passion, pure adrenaline so that you make it to your goal, don’t give up.”/ “Para que tu camino sea con éxito, tiene que tener fe, pasión, adrenalina pura y así llegarás a la meta, no desmayes.”
Nacho ‘Miguelito’ Mendoza (@nacho): “I am convinced that human beings are God’s best creation.”/ “Estoy convencido de que los seres humanos somos la mejor creación de Dios.”
Patricia Zavala (@patriciazavalan): “Every woman is an activist.”/ “Cada mujer es una activista.”
Rosie Rivera (@rosieriveraoficial): “My relationship with God is my number one focus. I know that if I take care of that, God will take care of the everything else.”/ “Mi relación con Dios es mi enfoque número uno. Si cuido de ello, Dios se encargará de todo lo demás.”
Diana Reyes (@dianareyesoficial): “Place your eyes in front of you and what you can do, not behind you and what you cannot change.”/ “Fija tus ojos hacia adelante en lo que puedes hacer, no hacia atrás en lo que no puedes cambiar.”
Poncho Lizárraga (@poncholizarraga): “Write in your heart that everyday is the best one of the year.”/ “Escribe en tu corazón que cada día es el mejor del año.”
Comments