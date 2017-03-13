Chino seeks respect and spirituality

This week celebrities used social media to say this:/ Esta semana, las celebridades usaron sus redes sociales para decir esto:
Chino Miranda (chinomiranda): “Maybe I am not the best singer, the best dancer or the best composer. In fact, that doesn’t keep me awake at night. I fight day to day to be more grateful, respectful and spiritual. That is the group that I want to belong to. Whatever comes because of my talent, I accept it as a blessing from God.”/ “Tal vez no soy el mejor cantante, el mejor bailarín o el mejor compositor. De hecho, no me quita el sueño eso. Lucho día a día por ser de los más agradecidos, respetuosos y espirituales. Ese es el grupo al cual quiero pertenecer. Lo que venga por mi talento lo acepto como bendiciones de Dios.”
Andrea Legarreta (andrealegarreta): “Don’t settle with ‘almost happy.’ Don’t finish bad books. Get out of the theatre if the movie is boring. If you don’t like what’s on the menu, get up and leave the restaurant. If you are not on the right path, turn around and take another one. Time is unique and will not return.”/ “No te conformes con ‘casi feliz.’ No termines libros malos. Salte del cine si la película es aburrida. Si no te gusta lo que hay en el menú, párate y deja el restaurante. Si no estás en el camino correcto, da la vuelta y toma otro. El tiempo es único y no vuelve.”
Lili Estefan (liliestefan): “Never give up on your way to the goal... Remember that everything in life is about overcoming obstacles.”/ “Nunca te desanimes en el camino a la meta... Recuerda que todo en la vida se trata de superar obstáculos.”
Maritza Rodríguez (maritzarodriguez): “Use your mistakes to push you forward. Not to stop you.”/ “Usa tus errores para impulsarte hacia adelante. No para detenerte.”
Fernanda Castillo (fernandacga): “Understanding that ‘there are things that will never change’ so today, I am no longer waiting and I am the one who is going to change.”/ “Entender que ‘hay cosas que nunca van a cambiar’ así que hoy, no espero más y la que cambia soy yo.”
Ricardo Arjona (ricardoarjona): “Start with laughter, to continue the fight and defend this lonely circus. While she peeks around the corner.”/ “Empezar con risa, para continuar la lucha de defender este circo soledad. Mientras ella se asoma por la esquina.”
Grettell Valdez (Grettellv): “The best of life is not planned, it simply happens.”/ “Lo mejor de la vida no se planea, simplemente sucede.”
Aleyda Ortiz (aleydaortiz): “Smile at life, at problems, at everything! Because tomorrow will be too late.”/ “A sonreírle a la vida, a los problemas, ¡a todo! Porque mañana se nos hace tarde.”
Yuri (oficialyuri): “In order for your journey to be successful, it has to have faith, passion, pure adrenaline so that you make it to your goal, don’t give up.”/ “Para que tu camino sea con éxito, tiene que tener fe, pasión, adrenalina pura y así llegarás a la meta, no desmayes.”
Eva Longoria (Latina Magazine): “Living in México with my husband has really made me feel closer to my heritage. México has been a gift to me – it’s one of themost beautiful countries in the world.”/ “El vivir en México con mi esposo realmente me ha hecho sentir más cerca de mi herencia. México ha sido un regalo para mí – es uno de los países más bellos del mundo.”
