Julián Gil focuses on success

This week celebrities used social media to say this:/ Esta semana, las celebridades usaron sus redes sociales para decir esto:
Julián Gil (juiangil): “Don’t judge me on my success, judge me on how many times I fell and got up again.”/ “No me juzgues por mi éxito, júzgame por cuántas veces me caí y me levante.”
Bárbara Bermudo (barbarabermudo): “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”/ “Nadie puede hacerte sentir inferior sin tu consentimiento.”
Claudia Álvarez (claudiaalvarezo): “The big challenges, confusion and doubts generally arrive when we are about to receive new blessings.”/ “Los grandes retos, la confusión y las dudas generalmente llegan justo cuando estamos a punto de recibir nuevas bendiciones.”
Ilia Calderón (Iliacalderon): “You’ll know a strong woman when you see her. If she falls, she gets up. If she cries, she moves on. When she’s hurt, she keeps going.”/ Conocerás una mujer fuerte cuando la veas. Si se cae, ella se levanta. Si llora, sigue adelante. Cuando está lastimada, ella sigue su camino.”
Marc Anthony (marcanthony): “Children need a safe environment to feel motivated, learn and thrive.”/ “Los niños necesitan un ambiente seguro para sentirse motivados, aprender y prosperar.”
Francisca Lachapel (franciscalachapeltv): “A positive attitude provokes a chain reaction of positive thoughts, events and results.”/ “Una actitud positiva provoca una reacción en cadena de pensamientos, eventos y resultados positivos.”
Karla Martínez (karlamartineztv): “Behind difficult moments, lie moments of happiness.”/ “Detrás de los momentos difíciles, aguardan tus m omentos de felicidad.”
Chiquibaby (chiquibabyla): “Don’t be afraid to be different, be yourself.”/ “No tengas miedo a ser diferente, se tu misma.”
Omar Chaparro (omarchaparrooficial): “Life is like being on a bike, it will only fall if you stop pedaling.”/ “La vida es como andar en bicicleta, solo se cae el que deja de pedalear.”
Pamela Silva (pamelasilvatv): “True glamour lies our own engagement and we carry the most authentic beauty in our heart.”/ “El verdadero glamour es nuestro compromiso y la más auténtica belleza la llevamos en el corazón.”
Comments