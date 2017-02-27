Sissi Fleitas suggests making lemonade

This week celebrities used social media to say this:/ Esta semana, las celebridades usaron sus redes sociales para decir esto:
Sissi Fleitas (sissitv): “Time has taught me that there is no place for bitterness and unhappiness. If life gives you lemons, make the best lemonade in that very moment. Later will be too late.”/ “El tiempo me ha enseñado, que no hay lugar para la amargura y la infelicidad. Si la vida te da limones, haz la mejor limonada en ese momento que te los dé. Después será muy tarde.”
Catherine Siachoque (catherinesiachoque): “Smile at life... that is where the secret lies.”/ “Sonríele a la vida... ahí está el secreto.”
Diana Reyes (dianareyesoficial): “Today and everyday in your life, may God grant you maximum happiness, health, wellbeing, prosperity and the magic of love. Everyday is perfect to express and to love!”/ “Que hoy y todos los días de sus vidas, Dios les conceda la máxima felicidad, la salud, bienestar, prosperidad y la magia del amor. ¡Cada día es perfecto para expresar y dar amor!”
Daisy Fuentes (daisyfuentes): “The stronger you become, the gentler you’ll be.”/ “Entre más fuerte te conviertas, más gentil serás.”
Marco Antonio Solís (marcoantoniosolis_oficial): “A trip to any part where there is nature connects us to our inner self.”/ “Un paseo por cualquier parte donde hay naturaleza nos conecta con nuestro ser interior.”
Helen Ochoa (helen_ochoa): “If you could see the size of the blessing heading your way, you would understand the magnitude of the battle that you are currently fighting.”/ “Si vieras el tamaño de la bendición que viene, entenderías la magnitud de la batalla que ahora peleas.”
Cynthia Olavarría (cynthiaolav): “Don’t crumble in trying to keep everyone else whole.”/ “No te hagas pedazos por mantener a los demás completos.”
Francisca Lachapel (franciscalachapeltv): “Wherever you might go, time does not matter, always take your own light.”/ “Vayas a donde vayas, no importa el tiempo, lleva siempre tu propia luz.”
Carolina Herrera (houseofherrera): “A woman should look well-dressed all the time. There is no reason not to include all hours of the day.”/ “Una mujer deber verse bien vestida a toda hora. No hay razón alguna para no incluir todas las horas del día.”
