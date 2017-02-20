América Ferrera gets political

This week celebrities used social media to say this:/ Esta semana, las celebridades usaron sus redes sociales para decir esto:
América Ferrera (americaferrera) “It’s time to show up for our immigrant communities! We must stand with our neighbors who are at risk of being detained and deported. Immigrants are black, brown, Muslim, Asian, female, LGBTQ, and more — and attack on their community is an attack on all of us.”/ “¡Es tiempo de apoyar a nuestras comunidades inmigrantes! Debemos estar unidos con nuestros vecinos que están en riesgo de ser detenidos y deportados. Los inmigrantes son negros, morenos, musulmanes, asiáticos, mujeres, LGBTQ, y más — y un ataque en su comunidad es un ataque sobre nosotros.”
Chiquis Rivera (chiquisoficial): “Only a strong and secure man, can handle a woman with her own aspirations and dreams.”’/ “Solamente un hombre fuerte y seguro, puede lidiar con una mujer que tiene sus propios sueños y aspiraciones.”
Alejandro Chabán (alejandrochaban): “The hardest thing in business is overcoming rejection. The best lesson I’ve ever learned is to move forward fast! Move on to the next opportunity fast.”/ “Lo más difícil de un negocio es superar el rechazo. La mejor lección que yo he aprendido es seguir adelante rápidamente. Continúa hacia la siguiente oportunidad rápidamente.”
Elizabeth Gutiérrez (gutierrezelizabeth_): “Love is not a cage... and liberty is not being alone. Love is having the liberty to fly with company. It’s letting be, without possession.”/ “Ni el amor es una jaula... ni la libertad es estar solo. El amor es la libertad de volar acompañado. Es dejar ser, sin poseer.”
Andrea Legarreta (andrealegarreta): “Friendship is not about who came first or who knows you the longest. It’s about who arrived and never left.”/ “La amistad no se trata de quién vino primero o de quién te conoce más tiempo. Se trata de quién llegó y nunca se fue.”
Eva Longoria (evalongoria): “Let all that you do be done in love.”/ “Deja que todo lo que hagas se haga con amor.”
Rosario Dawson (rosariodawson): Celebrate your love, your being, your greatness. Rise, take a stand, dance your journey.”/ “Celebra tu amor, tu ser, tu grandeza. Elévate, decide tu postura, baila tu travesía.”
Marco Antonio Solís (marcoantoniosolis_oficial): “A trip to any part where there is nature connects us to our inner self.”/ “Un paseo por cualquier parte donde hay naturaleza nos conecta con nuestro ser interior.”
Diana Reyes (dianareyesoficial): “Today and everyday in your life, may God grant you maximum happiness, health, wellbeing, prosperity and the magic of love. Everyday is perfect to express and to love!”/ “Que hoy y todos los días de sus vidas, Dios les conceda la máxima felicidad, la salud, bienestar, prosperidad y la magia del amor. ¡Cada día es perfecto para expresar y dar amor!”
Helen Ochoa (helen_ochoa): “If you could see the size of the blessing heading your way, you would understand the magnitude of the battle that you are currently fighting.”/ “Si vieras el tamaño de la bendición que viene, entenderías la magnitud de la batalla que ahora peleas.”
Cynthia Olavarría (cynthiaolav): “Don’t crumble in trying to keep everyone else whole.”/ “No te hagas pedazos por mantener a los demás completos.”
