7 THINGS TO DO

1 Imparables Show featuring Adrián Uribe and Omar Chaparro Friday (Feb. 24) at 8 p.m. at the Rabobank Theatre in Bakersfield. Details: www.ticketmaster.com./ El Show Imparables de Adrián Uribe y Omar Chaparro está programado para el viernes (24 de febrero) a las 8 p.m. en el Teatro Rabobank de Bakersfield. Detalles: www.ticketmaster.com.
2 Grupo Máximo Grado, Banda La Magnifica and Grupo Alto Rango perform Saturday (Feb. 25) at Rodeo Río San José, 610 Coleman Ave. in San Jose. Details: (408) 287-2828./ Grupo Máximo Grado, Banda La Magnifica y Grupo Alto Rango se presentan el sábado (25 de febrero) en el Rodeo Río San José, 610 Coleman Ave. en San Jose. Detalles: (408) 287-2828.
3 The Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Business Awards and Gala Saturday (Feb. 25) at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Sacramento. Details: www.sachcc.org./ La Cámara Hispana de Comercio celebra su Gala de Premios Empresariales el sábado (25 de febrero) en el hotel Doubletree Hilton en Sacramento. Detalles: www.sachcc.org.
4 CIF Sac-Joaquín Section Regional Wrestling Masters is this Friday (Feb. 24) and Saturday (Feb. 25) at the Stockton Arena, 248 W Fremont St. in Stockton. Details: (209) 373-1400./ Torneo regional de luchas CIF Sac-Joaquín Section Regional, el viernes (24 de feb.) y sábado (25 de feb.) en la Arena de Stockton, 248 W Fremont St. en Stockton. Detalles: (209) 373-1400.
5 Ripon Almond Blossom Festival, which includes the queen coronation and carnival, is scheduled for this weekend (Feb. 24-26) at the Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Rd. in Ripon. Free admission. Details: (209) 599-7519./ Festival de Almendras, el cual incluye coronación de reina y carnaval, está programado para este fin de semana (24 al 26 de febrero) en el Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Rd. en Ripon. Admisión gratis. Detalles: (209) 599-7519.
6 Imparables show featuring Adrián Uribe and Omar Chaparro is scheduled for Sunday (Feb. 26) at The Community Center Theatre, 1301 L St. in Sacramento, at 7 p.m. Details: (916) 808-5181. www.sacramentocommunitycentertheater.com./ El Show Imparables de Adrián Uribe y Omar Chaparro está programado para el domingo (26 de febrero) en el Community Center Theatre, 1301 L St. en Sacramento, a las 7 p.m. Detalles: (916) 808-5181. www.sacramentocommunitycentertheater.com.
7 Annual Red Carpet Gala Oscar watch party is set for Sunday (Feb. 26) at the Cort Tower, 343 E Main St. in Stockton, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: $45. Details: (209) 466-7572./ Gala anual de Alfombra Roja de los premios Oscar es el domingo (26 de febrero) en el Cort Tower, 343 E Main St. en Stockton, de las 4 p.m. a las 8 p.m. Costo: $45. Detalles: (209) 466-7572.
Comments