Christián Chávez gets philosophical

This week celebrities used social media to say this:/ Esta semana, las celebridades usaron sus redes sociales para decir esto:
Christian Chávez (christianchavezreal): “This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; there is no need for complicated philosophy. Our own mind, our own heart is our temple; philosophy is kindness.”/ “Esta es mi simple religión. No hay necesidad de templos; no hay necesidad de filosofías complicadas. Nuestra propia mente, nuestro propio corazón es nuestro tempo; la filosofía es la amabilidad.”
Bruno Mars (Latina Magazine): “I hate that we’re even having a conversation about injustice in America. That we are having a conversation about this in 2017; the same conversation that’s been had decades and decades ago.”/ “Odio que aún tengamos estamos conversación de injusticia en América. Que tengamos una conversación de esto en el 2017; la misma conversación que se ha tenido desde hace décadas y décadas atrás.”
Jesús Miranda (chinomiranda): “Don’t search for stories with happy endings, search to be happy without so many stories.”/ “No busques cuentos fon final feliz, busca ser feliz sin tanto cuento.”
Zuleyka Rivera (zuleykarivera): “I refuse to be anything but happy!”/ “¡Me rehúso a ser cualquier cosa sino feliz!
Wilmer Valderrama (wilmervalderrama): “We relate to one another in ways that we have yet to comprehend, we are all part of this ecosystem... And we have a responsibility to understand, unite and take action.”/ “Nos relacionamos unos con los otros en maneras que aún debemos comprender, todos somos parte de este ecosistema... Y tenemos una responsabilidad de entender, unirnos y tomar acción.”
Sherlyn (sherlyny): “Being pretty is not the same as being beautiful. Pretty is how you look, beautiful is who you are. Pretty is on the face and body.... Beauty is in the heart and the soul. Pretty fades away, beauty grows.”/ “Ser bonita no es igual que ser bella. Bonita es como te ves, bella es quien eres. La bonita está en la cara y el cuerpo... La belleza está en el corazón y en el alma. Lo bonito se desvanece, la belleza crece.”
Martiza Rodríguez (maritzarodriguez): “It’s easy to love someone when everything is perfect. To maintain that love during imperfect times is what makes love unconditional.”/ “Es fácil amar a alguien cuando todo es perfecto. Mantener ese amor durante los momentos imperfectos es lo que lo hace un amor incondicional.”
Daisy Fuentes (daisyfuentes): “Talking about your problems is our greatest addiction. Break the habit.”/ “Hablar de nuestros problemas es una gran adicción. Rompe ese hábito.”
Helen Ochoa (helen_ochoa): “If you could see the size of the blessing heading your way, you would understand the magnitude of the battle that you are currently fighting.”/ “Si vieras el tamaño de la bendición que viene, entenderías la magnitud de la batalla que ahora peleas.”
Cynthia Olavarría (cynthiaolav): “Don’t crumble in trying to keep everyone else whole.”/ “No te hagas pedazos por mantener a los demás completos.”
