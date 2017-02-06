Frankie J said what?

This week celebrities used social media to say this:/ Esta semana, las celebridades usaron sus redes sociales para decir esto:
▪ Frankie J (therealfrankiej): “Make a proper investment in your knowledge!” Referring to an image that read: ‘U know one of the most expensive things you could ever do is pay attention to the wrong people.’/ “¡Has una inversión apropiada en tu conocimiento!” Al referirse a una imagen que decía: ‘Sabes una de las cosas más caras que puedes hacer es prestarle atención a la gente equivocada.’
▪ Wilmer Valderrama (wilmervalderrama): “Don’t ever underestimate the will to defend who you are and to stand for those who need you now more than ever. #UnitedWeStand in unity... there is strength!” Referring to an image that read: ‘United we stand, united we fall.’/ “Nunca subestimes la voluntad de defender quién tú eres y defender a aquellos que te necesitan ahora más que nunca. #EstamosJuntos en unidad.... ¡hay fuerza!” Al referirse a una imagen que decía: ‘Juntos estamos y juntos caemos.”
▪ Jennifer López (jlo): “Honestly I feel like we are in a nightmare right now! In a country founded my immigrants how did immigrant become a bad word?”/ “¡Honestamente siento que ahora mismo estamos dentro de una pesadilla! En un país fundado por inmigrantes ¿cómo fue que inmigrante se convirtió en una mala palabra?”
▪ María Elena Salinas (mariaesalinas): “For a world where my daughters can aspire to fulfill their dreams, to be treated with respect and fairness, where they can shape their own future, where they don’t have to face rejection or discrimination because of their gender.”/ “Por un mundo donde mis hijas puedan aspirar a realizar sus sueños, ser tratadas con respeto y equidad, donde puedan forjar su propio futuro, donde no tengan que enfrentar rechazo o discriminación por su género.”
▪ Luis Coronel (luiscoronelmusic): “Even though things are at their hardest... Sometimes you just have to smile.”/ “Aunque las cosas estén tan difícil.... Hay veces solamente tienes que sonreír.”
▪ Galilea Montijo (galileamontijo): ): “What defines us as a country? México has history, culture and values. We are the best hosts in the world, but if something portrays us it is our dignity, pride and that in difficult times we unite. In other other words #wearebadass.”/ “¿Qué nos define como país? México tiene historia, cultura y valores. Somos los mejores anfitriones del mundo, pero si algo nos caracteriza es nuestra dignidad, orgullo y que en los momentos difíciles nos unimos. O sea #somounosfregones.”
▪ Espinoza Paz (espinozapaz): “I don’t have sadness symptoms and I didn’t suffer when you left, you should know that with my few years my little eyes don’t cry anymore.”/ “No tengo síntomas de triste y no sufrí cuando te fuiste, has de saber que a mis añitos ya no me lloran los ojitos.”
▪ Carlos Ponce (poncecarlos1): “Why is it that it never was and what it should never be, is? Is it because it could never be what it doesn’t know how to be?”/ “¿Por qué será que nunca fue y lo que no debe ser será? ¿Será porque no pudo ser un ser que no sabrá ser?”
▪ Chisquis Rivera (chiquisoficial): “Real #WomanPower is demonstrated by helping, supporting and pushing one another. There’s enough room for all of us... we’re all unique, beautiful, and talented in our own way.”/ “El verdadero #PoderFemenino se demuestra ayudándonos, apoyándonos y empujándonos unas otras. Hay suficiente lugar para todas nosotras... todas somos únicas, bellas y talentosas a nuestra manera.”
▪ Bruno Mars (Latina Magazine): “I hate that we’re even having a conversation about injustice in America. That we are having a conversation about this in 2017; the same conversation that’s been had decades and decades ago.”/ “Odio que aún tengamos estamos conversación de injusticia en América. Que tengamos una conversación de esto en el 2017; la misma conversación que se ha tenido desde hace décadas y décadas atrás.”
