They Said It

This week, Jennifer López took to her Instagram account to post a video with some of her favorite personal quotes. She labeled it: #ReminderOfTheDay
▪ “I’m a single mom, doing my own thing raising my so called non-traditional family. I try every day to teach my children to be kind and tolerant, to dream big, but most of all, to love themselves and others unconditionally and without prejudice. Because when all is said and done, that really is the most important thing they could ever learn.”
▪ “We are who we are. We’re the nurturers, the givers, and we are the leaders.”
▪ “We think, I can’t do it. But you can.”
▪ “You gotta give yourself time, and space, and all of that middle part that’s difficult, to grow to and to realize things about yourself. To become your own best friend, to love yourself.”
▪ “One step at a time.”
▪ “Keep your feet on the ground, grateful, humble.”
▪ “When you really love yourself and care about yourself, and cherish yourself, and give yourself that worth, you don’t allow people to treat you in any other way except that is loving and healthy and how you would treat them.”
▪ “We are all extraordinary.”
▪ “Be the best, happiest, healthiest version of yourself.”
Comments