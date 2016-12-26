10 THINGS TO DO

1 Noches de Nostalgia dance featuring Los Caminantes, Grupo Vennus, La Sonora Santanera and Rocío La Dama de la Cumbia on Saturday (Dec. 31) at the Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland. Details: (530) 662-7477.
2 Gabriel Iglesias will make you laugh Saturday (Dec. 31) at the San José Improv Comedy Club, 62 S. 2nd St. in San José, at 6 p.m. Details: www.ticketweb.com.
3 Singer Rogelio Martínez and others will ring in the New Year Saturday (Dec. 31) at El Rodeo Nighclub in San José. Details: (408) 287-2828.
4 New Year’s eve party with DJ Kane Saturday (Dec. 31) at The Palladium Nighctlub, 950 10th St. in Modesto. Details: (209) 522-8899.
5 Stockton Kwanzaa Celebration ‘Freedom’s Eve’ Saturday (Dec. 31) at the UC Yoga, Health and Wellness, 333 Tuleburg Levee Rd. in Stockton, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
6 Celebrate New Year’s eve with The Mike Torres band Saturday (Dec. 31) at The Red Event Center Bar & Grill, 921 8th St. in Modesto. Details: (209) 499-8550, (209) 303-2664.
7 New Year’s Eve Party at Rosa’s at Tower Park Saturday (Dec. 31) , 14900 W HWY 12 in Lodi, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dinner: $75 per person/ $140 per couple or $10 cover for those not dining. Details: (209) 365-0131.
8 Holidays on the Farm at Dell’Osso Family Farm, 501 S. Manthey Rd. in Lathrop, open through Jan. 2. Lots of activities for the entire family. Details: (209) 982-0833.
9 Happy New Year 2017 Sunday (Jan. 1) from the Vida en el Valle staff to your family.
10 Global Winter Wonderland light show is currently underway at Cal Expo in Sacramento and at the Tulare County Fairgrounds in Tulare through Sunday (Jan. 8). Details: www.globalwonderland.com.
