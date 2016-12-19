10 THINGS TO DO

1 Stay warm and cozy as the first day of Winter falls upon us is this Wednesday (Dec. 21)
2 The family-friendly film ‘A Christmas Story’ will be featured Dec. 21-24 at The State Theatre, 1307 J St. in downtown Modesto, at various times. Details: www.thestate.org.
3 Ballet Folklórico de Sacramento will peform a ‘Posada Navideña’ at The Harris Center for the Arts/Three Stages at Folsom Lake College in Folsom on Friday (Dec. 23) at 7:30 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. Details: www.harriscenter.net.
4 Del Paso Heights 10th annual Posadas Street Party is set for Friday (Dec. 23) at 6 p.m. at 206 Dewitt Ct. in Sacramento. Event is free and open to the public.
5 Deseret Book Company presents singer ‘David Archuleta Christmas’ with special guest Nathan Pacheco Friday (Dec. 23) at the Crest Theatre in Sacramento at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $49 to $125.
6 The Music from ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is scheduled for Friday (Dec. 23) at The Home Church, 11451 N. West Ln. in Lodi, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
7 Christmas is this Sunday (Dec. 25) and the Vida en el Valle staff wishes you and your family a Merrey Christmas.
8 Shen Yun 2017 - Experience a Divine Culture on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and Wednesday (Dec. 28) at 7:30 p.m. at the William Saroyan Theater at the Fresno Convention Center in downtown Fresno. Details: (559) 445-8200, www.ticketmaster.com.
9 Holidays on the Farm at Dell’Osso Family Farm, 501 S. Manthey Rd. in Lathrop, open through Jan. 2. Lots of activities for the entire family. Details: (209) 982-0833.
10 Global Winter Wonderland light show is currently underway at Cal Expo in Sacramento and at the Tulare County Fairgrounds in Tulare through Sunday (Jan. 8). Details: www.globalwonderland.com.
