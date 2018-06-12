Omar Bravo’s take on México in the World Cup; El Tri faces defending champ Germany on Sunday

Chivas de Guadalajara’s all-time leading scorer Omar Bravo has high hopes for México’s national soccer team to bode well in the World Cup.
Bravo, a Mexican forward from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, met and took selfies with over 100 fans at the Xfinity store last Saturday (June 9).
He’s well-known for his 66 appearances with El Tri, México’s national team, and 253 matches with Chivas de Guadalajara. His popularity has delivered his game from México to Spain and the United States.
México has made the round of 16 six times in World Cup play, considered absurd by many tough Mexican critics, yet El Tri’s fans are unwavered in rallying behind their country.
Juan Carlos Osorio, an Argentine, will be at the controls for México, and in his first time in a World Cup competition.
“I’m here promoting the next World Cup,” said the 38-year-old Bravo, knowing México just lost 2-0 in its final friendly warm-up ahead of the June 17 World Cup opener against Germany.
México is grouped with the Germans and South Korea (June 23) and Sweden (June 27).
“They’re (fans) very anxious for México to have a good showing at the World Cup,” said Bravo of the group waiting to meet him.
“And as a Mexican, I expect México will have a good role this World Cup. Expectations are not that well, but I await a good performance. It’s an international competition and very important, high caliber play.”
Facing Germany is somewhat of a test for México, added Bravo.
“The champion, Germany, a team with a lot of history, a lot of weight, right? If México can have a great match against them, then México will have a great World Cup,” he said.
The majority of fans posing for photos with Bravo sported Chivas jerseys.
“I’m seeing the fans too wearing Chivas jerseys. I’m very happy to be here,” he said.
“There’s going to be very many platforms for watching all the soccer at the World Cup.”
Bravo attracted fans to Fresno State last year, while with Phoenix Rising FC, he played less than 2 minutes in defeat over host Fresno Fuego in a U.S. Open Cup second-round match.
“They’re very proud of their jerseys,” Bravo said of the many fans sporting Chivas jerseys.
Many know he’s the all-time leading scorer with 132 goals in the 382 Chivas’ matches from 2001 to 2008. In those years, Bravo had returned to Chivas in 2009 to 2010 and 2013 through 2017.
Bravo has also suited up for Deportivo La Coruña, México’s Tigres, then back to Guadalajara, Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer, Cruz Azul, and, again with Guadalajara. For the last two years, he’s been on loan with North Carolina and Phoenix Rising in the USL.
About Javier Hernandez, we’ll wait and see (if it’s his last World Cup appearance).
“It’s up to him, isn’t it? He’s always making goals. He’s a great player. I’ll be waiting for him to have a great appearance for México,” said Bravo.
México’s World Cup roster
Goalkeepers:
Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul)
Guillermo Ochoa (Liege)
Alfredo Talavera (Toluca),
Defenders:
Edson Álvarez (América)
Carlos Salcedo (E. Frankfurt)
Jesús Gallardo (Pumas)
Diego Reyes (FC Porto)
Héctor Moreno (Real Sociedad)
Oswaldo Alanis (Getafe)
Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna)
Miguel Layun (Sevilla)
Hugo Ayala (Tigres)
Midfielders:
Marco Fabián (E. Frankfurt)
Héctor Herrera (Porto)
Jesús Molina (Monterrey)
Giovani Dos Santos (Galaxy)
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis)
Rafael Márquez (Atlas)
Jonathan dos Santos Galaxy)
Erick Gutiérrez (Pachuca)
Forwards:
Oribe Peralta (América),
Javier Aquino (Tigres)
Jurgen Damm (Tigres)
Raúl Jiménez (Benfica)
Jesús Corona (Porto)
Javier Hernandez (W. Ham United)
Carlos Vela (LAFC)
Hirving Lozano (Eindhoven)
Comments