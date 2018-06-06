Abused and homeless in Dinuba, this Dell Scholar, Nayelí Castillo-Correa, saved her younger brothers by calling CPS

Nayeli Castillo-Correa, a Dell Scholar from Dinuba High School, marches during the school’s commencement ceremony on campus on May 30. Castillo-Correa was recognized for her achievement despite living out of a van with younger siblings for nearly four months under the abuse of her father and mother, who battled addiction at the time. She herself called child protective services. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com