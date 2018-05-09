ABC’s of your Health: California continues to fight for the health of all residents

California health advocates continue to fight for the health of all residents in the states on the one year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act repeal vote in Congress.
Last year on May 4, the U.S. House of Representatives voted for the American Health Care Act (AHCA), a bill to repeal the ACA, cup and cap Medicaid, leaving millions more Americans uninsured, and undo key consumer protections, including for patients with pre-existing conditions.
Health and consumer advocates held events on May 4 around the country and in California, including Orange County, to remember Congress’ vote on their continued attempts to sabotage the ACA health system which shred protections for their constituents.
In California, 14 California Representatives voted to take away health care from their own constituents, said Anthony Wright, executive director, Health Access California.
According to Wright, every analysis of the AHCA, including by the independent Congressional Budget Office, confirmed that it would have left millions more Californians uninsured. Many more would be left in a smaller and sicker insurance pool, facing much higher premiums as a result. The bill would have made catastrophic cuts of over $20 billions of dollars a year to Medi-Cal and California’s health care system, resulting in as many as 209,000 jobs lost.
"While the devastating impacts would have been felt by patients and health providers across the nation, the fact that any California Representative voted for the ACA repeal bill was a particularly shocking betrayal, given the disproportionate damage intended for our state,” said Wright. “California took advantage of the ACA the most, and thus had the most to lose."
The organization Health Access California has helped to spear head the #Fight4OurHealth campaign that amplified the national movement to prevent the repeal of the ACA.
"The repeal bill didn’t just seek to undo five years of progress under the ACA, but fifty years, through harsh Medicaid caps that would have forced cuts in our state budget of over $30 billion a year," Wright said, adding that "in other states that would have seen massive coverage losses, from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to Colorado, Arizona, and Washington, many Republicans voted against the bill.” Wright said “It was shocking to see all 14 of our California GOP delegation support something so bad for the constituents they claim to represent."
The ACA repeal was stopped in the Senate by a mere one vote, Wright said, adding that Californians are still fighting for their health from those in power who continue to take actions to dismantle important consumer protections.
For example, Wright said, the repeal of the individual requirement in the tax bill last year is projected to spike premiums by 10 percent, leaving more Americans unable to afford care, and Congress continues to attempt to repeal the ACA and cut Medicaid, in the budget and other proposed legislation that continues to be considered to this day, plus the Trump Administration’s cut marketing funding and the open-enrollment period for signing up for coverage.
"In just the last few weeks, the Trump Administration is seeking to promote junk insurance that doesn’t have to abide by ACA consumer protections,” he said. “This action takes us back to the days when essential benefits such as mental health and maternity care weren’t covered, people were denied for pre-existing conditions, and many faced annual or lifetime limits on coverage."
"We are proud that California has taken extraordinary actions to protect its residents and our health system so that consumers would not lose coverage, to prevent premium spikes, and help keep insurers in the market," said Wright, adding that California has taken action through legislation, administrative maneuvers, and the federal courts including Covered California increased it's own marketing budget after the federal government slashed outreach for open enrollment and the introduction of a number of bills, including SB 910 and SB 1375 by Senator Ed Hernandez, to prevent ‘junk’ insurance plans to be sold in the state as the Trump Administration continues its push to bring back those plans that would destabilize the individual and small group markets.
"On this anniversary, Californians must not forget the decisions made by their Congressmembers, and remain vigilant against the ongoing assault on our health care," said Wright.
