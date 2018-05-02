Dolores Huerta rallies at May Day event in Fresno.

Dolores Huerta May Day Fresno 2018
Los Lonely Boys in concert at Fulton 55 in Fresno on April 17, 2018.
Candidate for California governor Antonio Villaraigosa visits Fresno
Representative Jim Costa endorses Antonio Villaraigosa
Tim Liles leads Sunnyside High School in Lip Sync routine.
Watch host school, Clovis West High, perform in this year's Lip Sync contest.
Tracy High School's performance at the 2018 Lip Sync contest in Clovis, California.
See the entire Fresno High School lip sync routine featuring school principal Bryan Wells.
Fresno State symposium honors work of Andres Montoya
Maceo Montoya, brother of Andrés, describes the late poet
Tranquillity comes through at Principal's Lip Sync 2018
From the first pitch to Taco Tuesday, thousands enjoyed the Fresno Grizzlies, the Triple-A ball club of the World Series Houston Astros, at the 2018 home opener on April 10, 2018.
How to eat taco video
