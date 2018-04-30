José Hernández delivers revered Mariachi Sol de México to Gallo Center in Modesto Thursday

José Hernández believes his obligation is to the music, the mariachi, and the way of his ancestry that dates back to small, 19th century villages in old México.
The lineage of Hernández musicians dates back to the 1800s, when ancestors performed in small, farmworker villages surrounding Jalisco, México. The founder of Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández continues on his family’s legacy and delivers his world renowned group for a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Gallo Center at 7 p.m. on May 3.
Hernández can think up of numerous memories throughout his family’s musical career. He was of age for roller coasters and other kid’s rides at Disneyland, but rather than screaming over amusement park rides, he remembers the mariachi performances with his older brothers in the former Frontierland.
“It goes back to 1879; it’s back six generations,” he said last by telephone from Torreón, México, where he was invited to the grand opening of a master’s degree program on mariachi.
“I started playing about 3½ years old. At 10 years old, I started playing trumpet in the L.A. (Los Ángeles) public schools. By 15, I was playing at Frontierland at Disneyland with my brothers.”
The youngest of six siblings, he was immersed in traditional mariachi music at homed and had hundreds of performances.
He founded Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández in 1981, but still remembers music floating in his mind from the days of his father, Esteban Hernández, and grandfather José Hernandez, and great-grandfather, Cresencio Hernández. The lineage goes further to old México, Jalisco, with Cresencio’s father, Pedro Hernández and his father, Jesús Hernández.
According to José, Esteban migrated the family to Mexicali from Jalisco in the early 1960s. Esteban is credited for immigrating the family to the United States later in the 1960s. The Hernández family of mariachis and group members has since performed with the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Vicente Fernández, and in prestigious venues worldwide reserved for dignitaries.
“Music has been such a blessing for us. We’ve played for (combined) five presidents. Who has the opportunity to play in North Korea? China? Spain? Or the Bahamas? And at Madison Square Garden?” he said.
When he was a young adult, his family opened a restaurant in Los Ángeles, where his family often performed.
“At 17, I started with my family playing in the restaurant, but at 25, I bought my own restaurant Cielito Lindo in south El Monte, and that’s our home base when we’re not traveling,” he said.
José, a 1982 graduate of the famed Groves School of Music in Studio City, believes family history plays a huge part in the on-going heritage of mariachis.
The Hernández family evolved with the times to produce female mariachis, who soon took center stage. Josefina Hernández provided vocals and Guadalupe Hernández played accordion and piano. José admits his sisters helped pave the way for women in mariachi and broke down the proverbial brick wall to become widely recognizable worldwide.
“My dad was old school; mariachi was always performed by men. Women weren’t taken seriously,” said José. “But then in 1994, my sisters started Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles; and now, they’re in the Smithsonian Institute.”
The decades passed and family members eventually branched out to form their own groups with newer generations of Hernándezes. Through it all, José believes his family continues on the course of respect for the mariachi. From the days of his early great-great-great grandfather’s violin play to today’s performances on multi-million dollar stages, José said his group carries on the revered tradition.
Mariach Sol de México performs about 20 times a year in México, and about 60 in the U.S.
“The (Mariachi Sol de México) group is very young; all serious about music. We love to feature all- time favorite songs,” he said, “And going to Modesto is awesome. My mother used to pick grapes in Earlimart. It’s very special for me.”
Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
Where: Gallo Center in Modesto
When: Thursday, May 3
Time: 7 p.m.
For tickets: (800) 840-9227 or visit gallocenterforarts.org
