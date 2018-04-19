Fresno High at the 2018 Lip Sync contest

See the entire Fresno High School lip sync routine featuring school principal Bryan Wells.
Daniel Casarez
Pepe Aguilar de gira con Jaripeo Sin Fronteras

New Articles

Pepe Aguilar de gira con Jaripeo Sin Fronteras

Siguiendo los pasos de su padre Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar llevará a la tercera generación de los Aguilar de gira con Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, una nueva versión del tradicional jaripeo de la familia Aguilar, un espectáculo musical y ecuestre que

Celebración de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Hanford

New Articles

Celebración de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Hanford

Celebración de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe por la Sociedad Guadalupana de la Iglesia Santa Brígida en Hanford, California el domingo 10 de diciembre del 2017. Cientos de feligreses participaron en la procesión en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe. Má

Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

New Articles

Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

Covered California kicked off open enrollment Nov. 1 with a comprehensive marketing and outreach campaign including ads and a 22-city bus tour to promote enrollment in health insurance. The “Covered in Art” bus tour traveled 1,300 miles during the seven-day outreach campaign to promote enrollment in health insurance making stops in communities across California, including several in the Central Valley. The statewide bus tour stopped in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.