Fans delivered their love for the Grizzlies aka Fresno Tacos on opening day

The Fresno Grizzlies fans were more than ready for the home opener of the 2018 baseball season.
Some arrived pretty early, even before the gates opened to the public at 5:35 p.m.
Others were sporting their favorite jersey – either Fresno Grizzlies or Fresno Tacos – while others opted for T-shirts of the team’s logo and colors.
With tickets in hand families, friends, young and old, entered the gates one by one with smiles on their faces.
One of those fans was Gina Humphries, who came to the opening game with her husband Fred and their 8-year-old grandson Abram Guerrero.
The Fresno couple said they usually picks and choose which games of the season they would attend but they try to attend some of the games against the Sacramento River Cats since the Sacramento’s team is affiliated to the San Francisco Giants.
Fred Humphries, a San Francisco Giants’ fan, said he preferred it when the Grizzlies were affiliated with the Giants.
“But I like the (Houston) Astros too, they are my favorite team in the American League,” Fred Humphries said, adding that he and his wife Gina loves to come out to downtown to support their local baseball team at Chukchansi Park. “I played baseball.”
The Humphries said they liked how nice Fresno downtown is after the opening of the Fulton Street.
The 69-year-old Fred said downtown now reminds him when he was younger.
“That is how it used to be when I was a kid,” he said.
Gabriel Álvarez and Rosie Espinoza, who was wearing a Taco’s Lengua T-shirt and a Grizzlies bandana, came with their 6-year-old daughter Tori Álvarez who was holding a stuffed animal of team mascot Parker.
The entire family was sporting some of their favorite team’s shirts and other fans items.
“We enjoy baseball, watching it, the food, it’s always good,” said Álvarez who an Oakland A’s fan.
Álvarez, Espinoza and their child Tori were greeted near one of the entrances by Angelina García-Aguirre one of the three stilt walkers from Circus Arts for Hire who were wearing Fresno Taco’s T-shirts and Taco hats for fans to take photos with them.
García-Aguirre, 17, has been doing stilt walking for about a year.
“It’s really easy,” the 17-year-old said of walking on 18-inches long poles as she was greeting Grizzlies fans and posing with them for photos.
Pete Hernández, a Cleveland’s fan and his wife Jessica Hernandez, a Dodgers fan, came to the opening game by themselves as a date night.
The family of six loves baseball and even thought the Hernandez are not season tickets holders, the family attends several games throughout the season brining their four children – ages 14 to 4 – to the ballpark.
“It’s fun for the family to come out. They (their children) love coming to the games,” said Pete who lives in Fresno.
He added his family usually comes to the games with promotions such as the LEGO nights.
Jessica said her immediate family, who lives in Los Ángeles, already has tickets to the June 9 game when the Grizzlies will be playing against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, who are affiliated with the Los Ángeles Dodgers.
The opening night was sure full of fun and excitement for all the fans including the first pitch by WBC super light weight world champion José Ramírez, who then took time to sign autographs and take photos with fans and Parker made a big skydiving entrance arriving to the ballpark from the sky.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
