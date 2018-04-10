Fresno Grizzlies leader, Rodney Linares, eager for huge home opener at Chukchansi Park Tuesday (April 10)

Pepe Aguilar de gira con Jaripeo Sin Fronteras

Siguiendo los pasos de su padre Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar llevará a la tercera generación de los Aguilar de gira con Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, una nueva versión del tradicional jaripeo de la familia Aguilar, un espectáculo musical y ecuestre que

Celebración de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Hanford

Celebración de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe por la Sociedad Guadalupana de la Iglesia Santa Brígida en Hanford, California el domingo 10 de diciembre del 2017. Cientos de feligreses participaron en la procesión en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe. Má

Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

Covered California kicked off open enrollment Nov. 1 with a comprehensive marketing and outreach campaign including ads and a 22-city bus tour to promote enrollment in health insurance. The “Covered in Art” bus tour traveled 1,300 miles during the seven-day outreach campaign to promote enrollment in health insurance making stops in communities across California, including several in the Central Valley. The statewide bus tour stopped in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.

Breastfeeding photos project

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo

Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del m

Immigrant advocates protest deportation efforts

Immigrant rights advocates and the Central Valley farmworker community continued their fight for immigrant rights on April 12 as they welcomed the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ in downtown Fresno in a protest outside Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office. Accord