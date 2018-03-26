Avenal fans welcome home world champion José Ramírez with parade and festival

World boxing champion José Carlos Ramírez sported expensive designer sunglasses and crocodile-skinned boots posing with hometown fans on the sidewalk of the his former boxing club.
Since winning the World Boxing Club (WBC) super lightweight title just over a week ago in New York City, the celebrity status of Ramírez, 25, has prompted numerous appearances and a parade through the streets of his hometown of just over 10,000. Ramírez rode the flatbed trailer with his parents and several young boxers as the obvious grand marshall of the parade and ensuing festival at Rice Park.
Ramírez, who is undefeated at 22-0 with 16 knockouts, stepped off the small, flatbed trailer and posed for photos with young fans in front of the former Kings Boxing Club, where Ramírez first entered as an eight-year old. His parents still own the home around the corner from the boxing club, which is now called the Avenal Police Activities League Boxing Club: Home of 2012 Olympian Jose Ramirez.
“This is my town, this is where I grew up. It’s a very small town, but I’m very honored to be from Avenal. The next generation looking up to me, it’s definitely an honor,” said Ramírez.
The event, which attracted about 500 people, was organized by Richard Valle and the Kings County Board of Supervisors, the Avenal Police Department, and several other organizations.
The flatbed, preceded by a fire truck and police car, both strapped with Ramírez’s pro immigrant banners, passed by the community’s movie theater, which read “Jose Ramirez World Champion” on the marquee.
Prior to leaving for his bout at Madison Square Garden, Ramírez - who signed about 100 autographs at Rice Park and was hailed by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, Valle, the Mayor of Avenal Alberto Preciado, and a few hundred fans - said he worked out early mornings at his former boxing gym and lost several pounds.
Juanita Arroyo and her husband, Ron, brought a photo of Ramírez with their son, Anthony Aric Arroyo. Ramírez visited Anthony Arroyo in 2014 at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. Anthony died 10 days before his 17th birthday on Feb. 13, 2015 of Fanconi anemia, a rare blood disorder. The Arroyo family began a 501c foundation to help terminally-ill kids and their families with expenses. Scholarships are awarded in Anthony’s honor.
To help, call Juanita at (559) 285-2897 for more information, e-mail anthonyaricarroyomemorialfund@gmail.com or visit Anthony Aric Arroyo Memorial Fundraiser on Facebook. The foundation also gives to research to help find a cure for the disease.
“He sat with my son for a long time. My son fought like the way José does, but unfortunately, he lost his battle. Today means a lot for us to meet José, and for me, personally, to thank him for that day. My son felt special because he took the time,” said Juanita.
Juan Crvasio brought three young children to the event.
“I’ve seen him when he would come and box in the gym. A good fighter,” said, Crvasio.
“Everytime José fights, we do a little celebration, various events to say we’re very proud of him and the work he’s done here. He’s come back and talked at the schools, supporting the community, helping with money and giving out turkeys for Thanksgiving,” said Mayor Preciado, “He’s a good example for our community.”
“It’s a proud day in the city of Avenal and Kings County. It was a proud moment to declare Saturday, March 17, the day he won the championship, is José Ramírez Day in Kings County,” said event co-organizer Richard Valle, a Kings County Supervisor for District 2.
While at Rice Park, Ramírez advocated for water rights and immigrant’s rights asking fans to also fight for the cause.
“I’m going to continue fighting for the causes that I believe in. Now that I’m a world champion, most likely my voice will become stronger and more powerful,” said Ramírez, who is scheduled for another Fresno bout come November. The opponent is yet to be announced.
