Pepe Aguilar de gira con Jaripeo Sin Fronteras

See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party 1:20

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 2:20

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 0:57

What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 1:14

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods 3:11

Protesters arrange camping night at Fresno City Hall to stand for homeless rights 1:27

Teachers of color help connect with students 0:50

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills 1:30

    Siguiendo los pasos de su padre Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar llevará a la tercera generación de los Aguilar de gira con Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, una nueva versión del tradicional jaripeo de la familia Aguilar, un espectáculo musical y ecuestre que fue anunciado el 10 de enero durante una conferencia de prensa en el Staples Center en Los Ángeles. En espectáculo incluye sus hijos, Leonardo Aguilar, nominado dos veces al Grammy Latino, y la bella y carismática Ángela Aguilar, junto con Christian Nodal, así como caballos educados a la alta escuela, vaqueros Americanos, payasos recortadores de toros, la elegancia de la tradición charra con Tomás Garcilazo y la comedia animal con el mono cowboy "Whiplash". La gira comienza el 27 de enero en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles y el 28 de enero en el Viejas Arena de San Diego, y continúa en 14 grandes ciudades incluyendo Fresno, el domingo 28 de octubre en el Savemart Center.

Siguiendo los pasos de su padre Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar llevará a la tercera generación de los Aguilar de gira con Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, una nueva versión del tradicional jaripeo de la familia Aguilar, un espectáculo musical y ecuestre que fue anunciado el 10 de enero durante una conferencia de prensa en el Staples Center en Los Ángeles. En espectáculo incluye sus hijos, Leonardo Aguilar, nominado dos veces al Grammy Latino, y la bella y carismática Ángela Aguilar, junto con Christian Nodal, así como caballos educados a la alta escuela, vaqueros Americanos, payasos recortadores de toros, la elegancia de la tradición charra con Tomás Garcilazo y la comedia animal con el mono cowboy "Whiplash". La gira comienza el 27 de enero en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles y el 28 de enero en el Viejas Arena de San Diego, y continúa en 14 grandes ciudades incluyendo Fresno, el domingo 28 de octubre en el Savemart Center.
María G. Ortiz-Briones Vida en el Valle
Covered California extends open enrollment deadline to Dec. 22

Covered California extends open enrollment deadline to Dec. 22

Covered California is giving consumers one more week to sign up for health coverage that will begin on Jan. 1, 2018. According to Covered California officials, over the past three days, Covered California has seen more than 38,000 new consumers sign up for coverage, which means that as of Dec. 13 more than 182,000 new consumers have signed up for coverage since open enrollment began. Consumers now have until the end of Dec. 22 to sign up for coverage that will begin on Jan. 1. Covered California officials also wants consumers to know that while the enrollment deadline for most states is Dec. 15, Californians will have through Jan. 31, 2018, to sign up for coverage. While consumers can sign up for coverage after Dec. 22, their coverage will not start until Feb. 1 at the earliest.

Celebración de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Hanford

Celebración de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Hanford

Celebración de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe por la Sociedad Guadalupana de la Iglesia Santa Brígida en Hanford, California el domingo 10 de diciembre del 2017. Cientos de feligreses participaron en la procesión en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe. Más de 8 millones de personas celebran el día cuando Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe se le apareció a Juan Diego un 12 de diciembre de 1531 cerca de la Ciudad de México.

Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

Covered California kicked off open enrollment Nov. 1 with a comprehensive marketing and outreach campaign including ads and a 22-city bus tour to promote enrollment in health insurance. The “Covered in Art” bus tour traveled 1,300 miles during the seven-day outreach campaign to promote enrollment in health insurance making stops in communities across California, including several in the Central Valley. The statewide bus tour stopped in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.

Kate del Castillo en Fresno promocionando su tequila

Kate del Castillo en Fresno promocionando su tequila

La actriz y empresaria Kate del Castillo, quien se vio involucrada en un escándalo de magnitud internacional al reunirse con al narcotraficante Joaquín “El Chapo Guzmán y el actor Sean Penn en México, estuvo en Fresno el jueves 10 de agosto promocionando su Tequila Honor durante una firma de autógrafos en el Supermercado Vallarta de la Avenida Clinton.

Fresno Unified staff, teachers and students shave their heads for cancer research

Fresno Unified staff, teachers and students shave their heads for cancer research

Sunnyside High School’s St. Baldricks Foundation event raised more than $6,000 for childhood cancer. “I am happy to submit to the shaver as a way to bring awareness and raise funds to help find cures for cancer in children,” said FUSD Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson. “It’s also important that our students and schools serve the larger community through efforts like the Baldricks Foundation.” The event honored Mia Amendolagine, a 10-year-old Malloch Elementary School student who died last June after a battle with leukemia.

Fresno Unified School District improved P.E. curriculum

Fresno Unified School District improved P.E. curriculum

On a rainy April 18 morning, third-grade students in teacher Steve Baiz’ class at Vang Pao Elementary School showcased some fitness activities that they have been learning as part of a revamped physical education curriculum that focuses on teamwork, strength training and lesson plans around managing diabetes and other chronic health conditions. “We don’t drop P.E. (physical education) just because it is raining,” said Christina Beaullieu, school district P.E. Specialist.

Breastfeeding photos project

Breastfeeding photos project

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo project to normalize breastfeeding in Kings County. The photos of local women breastfeeding their children were taken near local landmarks, such as the Hanford Fox Theatre, Civic Auditorium and the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The intent was to produce photos that would communicate to women that breastfeeding is normal and accepted in the communities.

Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.

Immigrant advocates protest deportation efforts

Immigrant advocates protest deportation efforts

Immigrant rights advocates and the Central Valley farmworker community continued their fight for immigrant rights on April 12 as they welcomed the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ in downtown Fresno in a protest outside Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office. According to organizers, the Caravan is building a movement to defend immigrant rights, keep families together, “resist Trump’s cruel and racist immigration policies, and build momentum for a national strike on May 1.”

Video: Farmworkers Communities call on California to ban brain-harming pesticide Chlorpyrifos in the state

Video: Farmworkers Communities call on California to ban brain-harming pesticide Chlorpyrifos in the state

California’s farmworker communities and allies held a press conference on Cesar Chavez Day to ask Governor Brown to step up to enact a statewide ban of the brain-harming organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos, in light of the US EPA’s failure to follow through on its proposed ban. Chlorpyrifos is a potent neurotoxin, and exposure to even tiny amounts is linked to autism, ADHD, IQ loss, and neurological, respiratory, and developmental health harms. Already banned for home use in 2000, the pesticide is used in huge quantities in California, especially on orange, walnut and almond groves. In 2014, 231,954 pounds of Chlorpyrifos were used in Fresno County alone.

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

En conmemoración del Día Internacional de la Mujer, las mujeres indígenas mexicanas, del Medio Oriente y del Sudeste Asiático compartieron su viaje de migración durante el evento 'Mujeres Inmigrantes Voces de Solidaridad' en el Ayuntamiento de Fresno el 8 de marzo.

VIDEO: Watch mom's tearful blessing to her baby before a Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Ca) surgeon changes infant's life with plastic surgery to nose and cleft lip

VIDEO: Watch mom's tearful blessing to her baby before a Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Ca) surgeon changes infant's life with plastic surgery to nose and cleft lip

Warning: Portions of this video are graphic. Dr. Mimi Chao, a plastic surgeon at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, Ca., performs nose surgery and a cleft lip procedure on Jesús, an infant of four months belonging to Alejandrino Arias and María Dominga Quiahua. Be sure to buy a Fresno Bee Kids Day edition for $1 on March 7. All benefits go to Children's Fund at Valley Children's Hospital.