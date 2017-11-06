More Videos

Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design 2:04

Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design

Pause
Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season 1:27

Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer details the fatal shooting at Catholic church 1:35

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer details the fatal shooting at Catholic church

Old Town Clovis points to restaurants, stores that attract younger people 2:18

Old Town Clovis points to restaurants, stores that attract younger people

YHS homecoming parade 7:21

YHS homecoming parade

See Kazmeir Allen lead the way in Bell Game offensive show 1:17

See Kazmeir Allen lead the way in Bell Game offensive show

Fresno Unified press conference gets heated after latest contract negotiating session 2:08

Fresno Unified press conference gets heated after latest contract negotiating session

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 'Awake' 0:46

Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Awake"

Shalane Flanagan becomes first American woman to win NYC Marathon in 40 years 0:35

Shalane Flanagan becomes first American woman to win NYC Marathon in 40 years

  • Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

    Covered California kicked off open enrollment Nov. 1 with a comprehensive marketing and outreach campaign including ads and a 22-city bus tour to promote enrollment in health insurance. The “Covered in Art” bus tour traveled 1,300 miles during the seven-day outreach campaign to promote enrollment in health insurance making stops in communities across California, including several in the Central Valley. The statewide bus tour stopped in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.

Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

Covered California kicked off open enrollment Nov. 1 with a comprehensive marketing and outreach campaign including ads and a 22-city bus tour to promote enrollment in health insurance. The “Covered in Art” bus tour traveled 1,300 miles during the seven-day outreach campaign to promote enrollment in health insurance making stops in communities across California, including several in the Central Valley. The statewide bus tour stopped in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com MARÍA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES

New Articles

Fresno Unified School District improved P.E. curriculum

On a rainy April 18 morning, third-grade students in teacher Steve Baiz’ class at Vang Pao Elementary School showcased some fitness activities that they have been learning as part of a revamped physical education curriculum that focuses on teamwork, strength training and lesson plans around managing diabetes and other chronic health conditions. “We don’t drop P.E. (physical education) just because it is raining,” said Christina Beaullieu, school district P.E. Specialist.

New Articles

Breastfeeding photos project

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo project to normalize breastfeeding in Kings County. The photos of local women breastfeeding their children were taken near local landmarks, such as the Hanford Fox Theatre, Civic Auditorium and the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The intent was to produce photos that would communicate to women that breastfeeding is normal and accepted in the communities.

New Articles

Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.

New Articles

Immigrant advocates protest deportation efforts

Immigrant rights advocates and the Central Valley farmworker community continued their fight for immigrant rights on April 12 as they welcomed the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ in downtown Fresno in a protest outside Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office. According to organizers, the Caravan is building a movement to defend immigrant rights, keep families together, “resist Trump’s cruel and racist immigration policies, and build momentum for a national strike on May 1.”

New Articles

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

En conmemoración del Día Internacional de la Mujer, las mujeres indígenas mexicanas, del Medio Oriente y del Sudeste Asiático compartieron su viaje de migración durante el evento 'Mujeres Inmigrantes Voces de Solidaridad' en el Ayuntamiento de Fresno el 8 de marzo.

Fresno

VIDEO: Watch mom's tearful blessing to her baby before a Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Ca) surgeon changes infant's life with plastic surgery to nose and cleft lip

Warning: Portions of this video are graphic. Dr. Mimi Chao, a plastic surgeon at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, Ca., performs nose surgery and a cleft lip procedure on Jesús, an infant of four months belonging to Alejandrino Arias and María Dominga Quiahua. Be sure to buy a Fresno Bee Kids Day edition for $1 on March 7. All benefits go to Children's Fund at Valley Children's Hospital.

New Articles

Video: Sebastián Amezcua es un pequeño héroe

A su corta edad Sebastián Amezcua se convirtió en un pequeño héroe salvándoles la vida a tres personas a través de la donación de órganos. Sebastián tenía solamente 9 años de edad cuando perdió la vida en un accidente automovilístico en el cual viajaba toda su familia un 2 de diciembre del 2007.