Breastfeeding photos project

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo project to normalize breastfeeding in Kings County. The photos of local women breastfeeding their children were taken near local landmarks, such as the Hanford Fox Theatre, Civic Auditorium and the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The intent was to produce photos that would communicate to women that breastfeeding is normal and accepted in the communities.
Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.

Immigrant advocates protest deportation efforts

Immigrant rights advocates and the Central Valley farmworker community continued their fight for immigrant rights on April 12 as they welcomed the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ in downtown Fresno in a protest outside Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office. According to organizers, the Caravan is building a movement to defend immigrant rights, keep families together, “resist Trump’s cruel and racist immigration policies, and build momentum for a national strike on May 1.”

Video: Farmworkers Communities call on California to ban brain-harming pesticide Chlorpyrifos in the state

California’s farmworker communities and allies held a press conference on Cesar Chavez Day to ask Governor Brown to step up to enact a statewide ban of the brain-harming organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos, in light of the US EPA’s failure to follow through on its proposed ban. Chlorpyrifos is a potent neurotoxin, and exposure to even tiny amounts is linked to autism, ADHD, IQ loss, and neurological, respiratory, and developmental health harms. Already banned for home use in 2000, the pesticide is used in huge quantities in California, especially on orange, walnut and almond groves. In 2014, 231,954 pounds of Chlorpyrifos were used in Fresno County alone.

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

En conmemoración del Día Internacional de la Mujer, las mujeres indígenas mexicanas, del Medio Oriente y del Sudeste Asiático compartieron su viaje de migración durante el evento 'Mujeres Inmigrantes Voces de Solidaridad' en el Ayuntamiento de Fresno el 8 de marzo.

VIDEO: Watch mom's tearful blessing to her baby before a Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Ca) surgeon changes infant's life with plastic surgery to nose and cleft lip

Fresno

VIDEO: Watch mom's tearful blessing to her baby before a Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Ca) surgeon changes infant's life with plastic surgery to nose and cleft lip

Warning: Portions of this video are graphic. Dr. Mimi Chao, a plastic surgeon at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, Ca., performs nose surgery and a cleft lip procedure on Jesús, an infant of four months belonging to Alejandrino Arias and María Dominga Quiahua. Be sure to buy a Fresno Bee Kids Day edition for $1 on March 7. All benefits go to Children's Fund at Valley Children's Hospital.

Video: Sebastián Amezcua es un pequeño héroe

A su corta edad Sebastián Amezcua se convirtió en un pequeño héroe salvándoles la vida a tres personas a través de la donación de órganos. Sebastián tenía solamente 9 años de edad cuando perdió la vida en un accidente automovilístico en el cual viajaba toda su familia un 2 de diciembre del 2007.

Decision 2016 - Election Day #VOTE

#LatinosGoVote #LatinosSiSePuede #Vote #ElectionDayNovember8th #LatinosUnidos #NextGen Climate Action campaign “Tom Steyer who is not Latino understands the importance of what a Latino vote can be. It’s time for us as Latinos to start understanding how important our voice is. And when others are asking us to vote in large numbers, we got to say yes and vote in large numbers.” former California Assembly member Sarah Reyes this summer on the importance of voting on Election Day.

'El valor de nuestro votos' / Latinos Go Vote!

Eugenio Derbez, Kate Del Castillo and many more Latino talent team up to remind Latinos to go vote Nov 8th. Eugenio Derbez, Kate Del Castillo y muchos más talentos latinos se unen para recordar a los latinos que voten el 8 de noviembre. #LatinosGoVote #LatinosSiSePuede #Vote #ElectionDayNovember8th #LatinosUnidos

Video: Naturalization Ceremony celebrates centennial of the National Parks

With the backdrop of the forest at the Kings Canyon National Park, Salvadorian native Teresa Ayala became a United States citizen, a very special moment for Ayala who has lived in this county for more than half of her life. The Sept. 7 citizenship and naturalization oath ceremony at Kings Canyon National Park marked the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s 100th ceremony at national parks across the country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. Ayala was among 50 people from 13 different countries including Brazil, Egypt, El Salvador, Italy, México and Vietnam, who became naturalized citizens.

VIDEO: Climate change bills help the poor

Residents in disadvantaged communities in the Central Valley could get help swapping polluting cars for cleaner ones under climate change legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown atop a downtown parking garage. One of the bills will direct $900 million in cap-and-trade funds to greenhouse gas-reducing programs, support clean transportation and protect natural ecosystems. Other bills would benefit communities disproportionally impacted by air pollutions by prioritizing spending in those communities. The legislation signed by Brown in Fresno are: AB 1550 by Assemblymember Jimmy Gómez, D-Los Ángeles; AB 2722 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke, D-Inglewood; and, SB 859 and AB 1613 by budget committees, to invest $900 million of the remaining unallocated funds for fiscal year 2016-17 and reserves approximately $462 million for use in future years.

Video: Consulate of México celebrates Independence anniversary at City Hall

Local city leaders and representatives of the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Independence of México with a civic ceremony honoring the American and Mexican flags. The ceremony which took place on Sept. 15 at Fresno City Hall not only symbolizes the friendship between the United States and México but also recognize cultural diversity in Fresno as well as the many contributions made by Mexicans in the community. This is the eight year in a row that the ceremony has been taken place at city hall. The Fresno City Council also presented a proclamation to the Consulate.

