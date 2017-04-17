Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.
Por MARÍA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Immigrant advocates protest deportation efforts

Immigrant rights advocates and the Central Valley farmworker community continued their fight for immigrant rights on April 12 as they welcomed the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ in downtown Fresno in a protest outside Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office. According to organizers, the Caravan is building a movement to defend immigrant rights, keep families together, “resist Trump’s cruel and racist immigration policies, and build momentum for a national strike on May 1.”

Video: Farmworkers Communities call on California to ban brain-harming pesticide Chlorpyrifos in the state

California’s farmworker communities and allies held a press conference on Cesar Chavez Day to ask Governor Brown to step up to enact a statewide ban of the brain-harming organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos, in light of the US EPA’s failure to follow through on its proposed ban. Chlorpyrifos is a potent neurotoxin, and exposure to even tiny amounts is linked to autism, ADHD, IQ loss, and neurological, respiratory, and developmental health harms. Already banned for home use in 2000, the pesticide is used in huge quantities in California, especially on orange, walnut and almond groves. In 2014, 231,954 pounds of Chlorpyrifos were used in Fresno County alone.

