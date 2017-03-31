Video: Farmworkers Communities call on California to ban brain-harming pesticide Chlorpyrifos in the state

California’s farmworker communities and allies held a press conference on Cesar Chavez Day to ask Governor Brown to step up to enact a statewide ban of the brain-harming organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos, in light of the US EPA’s failure to follow through on its proposed ban. Chlorpyrifos is a potent neurotoxin, and exposure to even tiny amounts is linked to autism, ADHD, IQ loss, and neurological, respiratory, and developmental health harms. Already banned for home use in 2000, the pesticide is used in huge quantities in California, especially on orange, walnut and almond groves. In 2014, 231,954 pounds of Chlorpyrifos were used in Fresno County alone.
By MARÍA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Video: Sebastián Amezcua es un pequeño héroe

A su corta edad Sebastián Amezcua se convirtió en un pequeño héroe salvándoles la vida a tres personas a través de la donación de órganos. Sebastián tenía solamente 9 años de edad cuando perdió la vida en un accidente automovilístico en el cual viajaba toda su familia un 2 de diciembre del 2007.

'El valor de nuestro votos' / Latinos Go Vote!

Eugenio Derbez, Kate Del Castillo and many more Latino talent team up to remind Latinos to go vote Nov 8th. Eugenio Derbez, Kate Del Castillo y muchos más talentos latinos se unen para recordar a los latinos que voten el 8 de noviembre. #LatinosGoVote #LatinosSiSePuede #Vote #ElectionDayNovember8th #LatinosUnidos

Video: Consulate of México celebrates Independence anniversary at City Hall

Local city leaders and representatives of the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Independence of México with a civic ceremony honoring the American and Mexican flags. The ceremony which took place on Sept. 15 at Fresno City Hall not only symbolizes the friendship between the United States and México but also recognize cultural diversity in Fresno as well as the many contributions made by Mexicans in the community. This is the eight year in a row that the ceremony has been taken place at city hall. The Fresno City Council also presented a proclamation to the Consulate.

VIDEO: Climate change bills help the poor

Residents in disadvantaged communities in the Central Valley could get help swapping polluting cars for cleaner ones under climate change legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown atop a downtown parking garage. One of the bills will direct $900 million in cap-and-trade funds to greenhouse gas-reducing programs, support clean transportation and protect natural ecosystems. Other bills would benefit communities disproportionally impacted by air pollutions by prioritizing spending in those communities. The legislation signed by Brown in Fresno are: AB 1550 by Assemblymember Jimmy Gómez, D-Los Ángeles; AB 2722 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke, D-Inglewood; and, SB 859 and AB 1613 by budget committees, to invest $900 million of the remaining unallocated funds for fiscal year 2016-17 and reserves approximately $462 million for use in future years.

Video: Naturalization Ceremony celebrates centennial of the National Parks

With the backdrop of the forest at the Kings Canyon National Park, Salvadorian native Teresa Ayala became a United States citizen, a very special moment for Ayala who has lived in this county for more than half of her life. The Sept. 7 citizenship and naturalization oath ceremony at Kings Canyon National Park marked the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s 100th ceremony at national parks across the country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. Ayala was among 50 people from 13 different countries including Brazil, Egypt, El Salvador, Italy, México and Vietnam, who became naturalized citizens.

Video: Toxic Water Crisis in Kettleman City

For residents in Kettleman City, a recent meeting with the State Water Resources Control Board and other local agencies on Aug. 31, 2016, can be considered the first step in the right direction to bring clean water to the disadvantage and vulnerable community of color in southwest Kings County which has been fighting for environmental justice for so many years. A public meeting notice invited residents to participate in the public meeting with representatives of the State Water Resources Control Board, Reef-Sunset Unified School District and Self-Help Enterprise, which presented residents with information on how they are monitoring the quality of their drinking water, the status of the projects that currently provide safe drinking water as a interim solution to the contaminated underground water problems the town face and an update on the time frame for the funding and construction of the planned drinking water treatment plant which would provide a permanent solution for residents to obtain clean drinking water. However, the permanent solution which would be provided by the drinking water treatment plant is still a few years away of becoming a reality.

