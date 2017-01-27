Video: Sebastián Amezcua es un pequeño héroe

A su corta edad Sebastián Amezcua se convirtió en un pequeño héroe salvándoles la vida a tres personas a través de la donación de órganos. Sebastián tenía solamente 9 años de edad cuando perdió la vida en un accidente automovilístico en el cual viajaba toda su familia un 2 de diciembre del 2007.
By MARÍA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Decision 2016 - Election Day #VOTE

#LatinosGoVote #LatinosSiSePuede #Vote #ElectionDayNovember8th #LatinosUnidos #NextGen Climate Action campaign “Tom Steyer who is not Latino understands the importance of what a Latino vote can be. It’s time for us as Latinos to start understanding how important our voice is. And when others are asking us to vote in large numbers, we got to say yes and vote in large numbers.” former California Assembly member Sarah Reyes this summer on the importance of voting on Election Day.

'El valor de nuestro votos' / Latinos Go Vote!

Eugenio Derbez, Kate Del Castillo and many more Latino talent team up to remind Latinos to go vote Nov 8th. Eugenio Derbez, Kate Del Castillo y muchos más talentos latinos se unen para recordar a los latinos que voten el 8 de noviembre. #LatinosGoVote #LatinosSiSePuede #Vote #ElectionDayNovember8th #LatinosUnidos

Video: Consulate of México celebrates Independence anniversary at City Hall

Local city leaders and representatives of the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Independence of México with a civic ceremony honoring the American and Mexican flags. The ceremony which took place on Sept. 15 at Fresno City Hall not only symbolizes the friendship between the United States and México but also recognize cultural diversity in Fresno as well as the many contributions made by Mexicans in the community. This is the eight year in a row that the ceremony has been taken place at city hall. The Fresno City Council also presented a proclamation to the Consulate.

VIDEO: Climate change bills help the poor

Residents in disadvantaged communities in the Central Valley could get help swapping polluting cars for cleaner ones under climate change legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown atop a downtown parking garage. One of the bills will direct $900 million in cap-and-trade funds to greenhouse gas-reducing programs, support clean transportation and protect natural ecosystems. Other bills would benefit communities disproportionally impacted by air pollutions by prioritizing spending in those communities. The legislation signed by Brown in Fresno are: AB 1550 by Assemblymember Jimmy Gómez, D-Los Ángeles; AB 2722 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke, D-Inglewood; and, SB 859 and AB 1613 by budget committees, to invest $900 million of the remaining unallocated funds for fiscal year 2016-17 and reserves approximately $462 million for use in future years.

Video: Toxic Water Crisis in Kettleman City

For residents in Kettleman City, a recent meeting with the State Water Resources Control Board and other local agencies on Aug. 31, 2016, can be considered the first step in the right direction to bring clean water to the disadvantage and vulnerable community of color in southwest Kings County which has been fighting for environmental justice for so many years. A public meeting notice invited residents to participate in the public meeting with representatives of the State Water Resources Control Board, Reef-Sunset Unified School District and Self-Help Enterprise, which presented residents with information on how they are monitoring the quality of their drinking water, the status of the projects that currently provide safe drinking water as a interim solution to the contaminated underground water problems the town face and an update on the time frame for the funding and construction of the planned drinking water treatment plant which would provide a permanent solution for residents to obtain clean drinking water. However, the permanent solution which would be provided by the drinking water treatment plant is still a few years away of becoming a reality.

Video: Advancing Latino health in the state, valley

Dr. Joaquín Arámbula has seen first-hand the health disparities the Central Valley faces, especially when it comes to the Latino community. Now working as a state Legislator ever since his special election win in April, Arámbula wants to advance Latino health by bringing a medical school to the Valley.

Video: D.O.G.S - a bilingual puppet show

The D.O.G.S puppet show is about two dogs – Flash and Diego – that use a mix of songs, silliness, and science to teach their humans owners – Sonia and son Héctor, their neighbor Roberto, as well as the people in the audience —what they can do to have clean air, a stable climate and better health through climate solutions and the health benefits of adopting them.

Video: River Camp Firebaugh 2016 season

The 2016 season of River Camp Firebaugh has four one-week sessions and it kicked off its first week session on July 11 at the Andrew Firebaugh Community Center and Park/Rodeo. The week-long summer day-camp program serves children from the rural communities of Firebaugh, Mendota, Los Palos and Madera. This is the fifth summer the River Camp Firebaugh has been taken place in the small rural town. The program, which is an extension of the River Camp program in Fresno, started in Firebaugh in 2012.

Video: Mesa redonda sobre la ley de reforma de salud

Mesa redonda organizada por Covered California en conjunto con la organización La Familia Centro de Consejería y fue llevada acabo en el Centro Comunitario Maple llevada acabo el mes de junio en Sacramento. Participantes incluyeron personas inscritas en cobertura de salud a través de Covered California y proveedores de servicios médicos en California.

